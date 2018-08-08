Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Stunning Figure In Risque See Through Green Dress

Posing casually in a small, canopied garden, the supermodel displayed what lies beneath.

Having risen to fame in 2013 after appearing in Robin Thicke’s controversial music video for the hit single “Blurred Lines,” American actress and model Emily Ratajkowski has been no stranger to headlines and attention grabbing ensembles that set the social media sphere ablaze with chatter.

Today, posting to social media platform Instagram, Emily Ratajkowsi showed off a bit of her risque side, opting to pose in a transparent army or olive green sundress that left little to the imagination. Partially transparent — certainly a far cry from opaque — the sheer fabric reveals high waisted bikini briefs and a matching top beneath it all.

The dress itself is a slender affair, slinky and cosmopolitan, hugging the model’s hips and flowing with an almost effortless grace. Thin straps coalesce with a deep scoop neck that shows off Ratajkowski’s sculpted shoulders and collarbone, the model sporting a fashionable summer tan that complements her naturally dusky complexion.

The scene itself is set in what is presumably Paris, given the iconography that Ratajkowski used in the attending Instagram story — the video bearing animated emojis of the Eiffel Tower and the French phrase “tres belle” encapsulated in a drawn heart. Taken from a garden terrace overlooking an urban skyline, the social media snap shows the supermodel flanked by potted foliage in the form of grasses, small trees, and what may be taken to be a fern on the right-hand side of the photographic frame.

Trying to French part 67990081 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 8, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

The comment caption added by Emily Ratajkowski’s “emrata” Instagram account reads: “Trying to French part 67990081.”

Ratajkwoski looks professionally disinterested, plump lips accentuated with a nude gloss with a certain sheen and her eyes very far away. A practiced, studious appearance makes the shared social media image really sing, which has lead to the red-hot influencer attracting over 450,000 likes in about an hour.

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

The brown-eyed beauty has long held the public imagination captive, with The Sun recently naming Ratajkowski amongst their standard-bearers for the hottest new fashion this summer, coming to us in the form of the “risque babe top” of which the American model is said to be a fan.

Emily Ratajkowski most recently made headlines with ELLE for her participation in an homage to Jackie Onassis, perhaps better known as Jackie Kennedy or simply Jackie O. Framed in a spotless pink peacoat that lends its aesthetic ancestry all the way from the mid-twentieth century to a time nearly three generations later, the American model nails the “first lady” look.

Topped off with strappy black stilettos and the trademark picture perfect makeup, Ratajkowski did the late first lady proud.