Khloe Kardashian’s Friends Still Suspicious Of Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian’s friends are still reportedly suspicious of her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, four months after his shocking cheating scandal.

According to an August 8 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian’s friends are hoping that she will continue to keep a close eye on Tristan Thompson, especially since he was recently spotted out having dinner with three mystery women and LeBron James in his hometown of Toronto, Canada last week.

Kardashian’s friends are so worried that Thompson may cheat on her again, that they are allegedly advising her to hire a private investigator to have him tailed so that she knows what he is really up to when they’re not together.

“Khloe’s friends think she needs to hire a private investigator to get the real story on what went down during Tristan’s trip to Toronto. There are definitely still lingering questions in Khloe’s mind about whether or not she can trust him when he’s out of town, and her friends are urging her to investigate. They want her to get to the bottom of this,” an insider dished.

The source goes on to state that Khloe Kardashian’s inner circle think Tristan Thompson could still be up to no good, and actually want him to get busted again if he’s still being unfaithful.

“Khloe’s friends are still suspicious of him and want him to get busted. They want Khloe to take matters into her own hands and get all the facts. Khloe is balking at the idea, though — she hates the thought of spying on her man and just wants to hang onto her peace and happiness.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is still very sad over Tristan Thompson’s infidelity. As many fans will remember, The NBA star was busted cheating back in April when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child, daughter True Thompson.

Radar Online reports that Khloe has tried to “pack her bags” and leave Tristan multiple times. However, she can’t seem to make herself go through with it, and always finds a reason to stay, although she often believes she should leave her cheating baby daddy.

Meanwhile, Tristan is said to be trying hard to get back into Khloe’s good graces. He’s allegedly been stepping up when it comes to his daddy duties, and is even trying to mend fences with the Kardashian family.