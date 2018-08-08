Man Facing Jail Time For Downloading ‘Snake Porn’ And Other ‘Extreme Pornographic Images’

Bryan Mills, a 46-year-old man living in Sunderland who has been out of work due to an injury for several years, is facing charges of downloading snake pornography as well as other extreme forms of pornography which are prohibited to view, possess, or produce, as they involve acts of bestiality involving a living animal. When detectives managed to trace back to Mills based on illegal online activity, they found more than 70 illegal images saved to his computer at the time that it was seized. While public reports did not detail the exact nature of everything that they found, images including dogs, horses, and pigs having sex with humans, in addition to the snake porn, as per Metro UK.

Mills was very forceful in contending that he had ever watched that kind of porn, and then backed it up by saying it isn’t the kind of porn that he even has interest in. Later, he did admit to downloading all of it but then retreated back to saying he never watched it and has no interest in it. His claim was viewed as dubious, as he did take the time to seek it out and then download. When confronted with that type of retort to his claims, Mills stated that he was unable to delete it even though he had repeatedly tried to.

Mills, who arrived on crutches at the South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court due to a bicycle accident he was in a decade ago that has kept him out of work, eventually pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing extreme pornographic images involving intercourse with a living animal. Due to a tightening in the law regarding that kind of material under the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act of 2008, the starting point for his sentencing will begin at one year. Mills attorney requested immediate sentencing for his client, but the presiding judge denied to proceed to that stage of the proceedings.

The judge instead referred the case to the Newcastle Crown Court, which will review the case prior to Mills arrival and hand down a sentence for him to serve. It is thought that since the case was referred upward, the sentence may be for multiple years. According to The Irish Post, Mills has been bailed out and his hearing, which will take place on September 4, was referred to a higher court because they can hand out far harsher sentences in cases such as Mills’.