Nintendo Just Added A Lot Of Awesome Characters To ‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ And Simon Belmont Is One

This game just turned into an immediate release day purchase.

Everyone knew that Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was going to be one of the biggest games of the year, but things were just kicked up a number of notches. On Wednesday afternoon, three new characters were revealed for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game and they brought back some old-school nostalgia. In time, gamers will be able to play as Simon Belmont from Castlevania, Richter Belmont from Symphony of the Night, and King K. Rool from Donkey Kong Country.

As reported by The Verge, the new characters are going to not only bring their weapons but new stages and music as well.

Simon Belmont arrives with a fantastic looking stage that has candelabras to give him specialty items and old-school bosses as well. Making things even better is that there will be 34 tracks from the history of Castlevania and Alucard is going to be in the game as an Assist Trophy too.

Simon is going to be joined by Richter Belmont from Symphony of the Night, but he will be in the game as an echo fighter. If you’re not yet aware, an “echo fighter” will be a variant of a character with a slightly different look and a few alternate moves.

The legendary vampire hunter Simon Belmont comes to Super #SmashBrosUltimate from the #Castlevania series! pic.twitter.com/q1L6wc7Aol — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) August 8, 2018

Other echo fighters include Chrom from Fire Emblem and Dark Samus, but there will likely be more in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Oh, and there are going to be 103 different stages for fighters to enjoy and that is more than any game in the history of the franchise. The best thing is that every stage will be unlocked from the start and you won’t have to accomplish achievements to get them.

Another new fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was announced on Wednesday and it is the iconic King K. Rool from Donkey Kong Country. There isn’t a lot yet known about this fighter, but just knowing he is in the game is a huge deal for Nintendo fans.

From the Donkey Kong County series, the Kremling leader King K. Rool comes to Super #SmashBrosUltimate! pic.twitter.com/zMbxsiRf39 — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) August 8, 2018

Along with Alucard being named as an Assist Trophy, there were a number of others revealed by Nintendo on Wednesday as well. Shovel Knight and Rathalos from Monster Hunter are two of them, but no-one can ignore the awesome moon from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

The Moon from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and Rathalos from the Monster Hunter series will appear as Assist Trophies in Super #SmashBrosUltimate! pic.twitter.com/YynwTsnYJo — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) August 8, 2018

Nintendo also revealed a new Training Mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that is going to include an exclusive grid system. In this training mode, players will be able to practice their gameplay and find out just how far their opponents will be launched with certain moves.

In addition, a new Training Mode will feature an exclusive grid stage so you can see how far your opponents will be launched! It’s a great way to practice perfecting your play! pic.twitter.com/mz5lIx1QeE — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) August 8, 2018

Pictures are always great, but Complex had the video from Nintendo which introduces Simon and Richter Belmont to the game. The action is incredibly awesome and the music is even better, but…poor Luigi.

Nintendo isn’t yet done adding main characters to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the game is going to feature more than 800 songs from numerous games. This is easily going to be one of the biggest games to ever hit Switch and adding the Belmonts only increased the size of the awesomeness. There are still a few months until the release date of Dec. 7, 2018, but the excitement is going to just keep on growing.