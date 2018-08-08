Target Brawl Ensues After Father Catches Man Trying To Take Upskirt Photos Of His 15-year-old Daughter

A 29-year-old man is currently being held on a $25,000 bail after he allegedly took “upskirt” photos of female shoppers in at least two Target stores. The man, Jorge A. Ibarra, was caught after a run-in with a protective father.

Ismael Duarte caught Ibarra trying to take a photo up his daughter’s skirt. He noticed the man’s odd behavior as he ducked around the check-out lane he and his family were using. He was holding his phone and acting strangely, leading Duarte to keep an eye on him. When Ibarra bent down next to his teenage daughter, Duarte saw the phone was on camera mode.

Furious, he immediately went to his daughter’s defense. He kicked the phone from Ibarra’s hand, sending it skidding a few feet away. Ibarra scrambled to retrieve the phone, but Duarte shoved him to the ground and chased him from the store. Once in the parking lot, he tackled the pervert to the ground before releasing him.

Ibarra fled to his car, but Duarte snapped his own photos before he left. The pictures, which featured Ibarra in his car and a shot of his license plate, later led to his arrest by Cypress police. He is currently being held in Orange County Jail under suspicion of invasion of privacy.

Man arrested for taking upskirt photos of women at Target in Cypress https://t.co/zX62fYlnJZ pic.twitter.com/mizavh8zWy — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 2, 2018

Security footage released by Target shows Ibarra following another woman around the store, angling his phone under her skirt. He pursued her through the makeup aisle before selecting his next victim: Duarte’s daughter. The video shows him kneeling beside the teenager before his phone is kicked away, and the two have a short altercation before leaving the store.

When asked about the incident, Ismael expressed frustration that he wasn’t able to do more.

“I’m p—ed off that I didn’t do more than I did but I wish I would have, because I’m so angry.” he told Fox 11. He then went on to mention the Target security team’s lack of action during the situation. “All they did was stand behind, and that’s very disappointing.”

His wife Angelica, who was also present during the encounter, was concerned by the man’s actions.

“It’s disgusting that he knew exactly what he was doing,” she said according to Daily Mail. “If he went to different Targets to do this, how many other stores did he go to? So how much, if any, video did he get of my daughter? I’m not sure.”