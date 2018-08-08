Brad Pitt’s Legal Team Slams Angelina Jolie’s Most Recent Legal Filing, Claims He’s Paid Her Over $9 Million

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle is turning nasty once again.

Just yesterday, a new court filing from Angelina and her legal team claimed that Brad Pitt has not been paying “meaningful child support,” according to People. Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, made less than nice claims about Pitt and his child support payments.

“[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.”

A spokesperson for Jolie claims that the actress made the filing in order to “provide closure to the marriage” so both parties could move on with their lives. But once Pitt and his own legal team caught wind of Jolie’s claims, the clapped back in defense of the actor.

Today, there was a new brief filed in the Superior Court of the State of California. Pitt’s lawyer, Lance Spiegel, slammed the actress’s claims, calling them “unnecessary” and “a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.” And of the child support claims, Spiegel gave specific numbers as to what Brad has paid to Angie since their split.

Not only does Spiegel claim that Pitt paid at least $1.3 million “in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children,” but Pitt’s lawyer also said that Brad “loaned” Jolie $8 million to purchase a new home.

Recently, it was reported that a lot of people are worried about Brad Pitt as he goes through this messy divorce with Angelina Jolie. Yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that Jennifer Aniston reportedly feels terrible for Pitt and all that he is going through.

“Jen is feeling horrible for the fight Brad is involved in over custody of the kids with Angelina. Jen can’t imagine what it must be like to fight with someone as powerful as Angelina over your own kids,” a source claimed.

“Knowing Brad as well as she does, Jen is in agony over the pain Brad must be going through fighting with his ex just to be with his own kids,” the source says. “Jen thinks it’s shameful that Angelina cannot be more mature, put the kids’ needs first, and compromise with Brad on this important decision.”

Meanwhile, Aniston is recently divorced from her second husband, Justin Theroux. The couple was only married for two years and in a recent interview with In Style, Aniston laughed off rumors that she and Pitt had recently gotten remarried.

“For the most part I can sit back and laugh at the ridiculous headlines because they have gotten more and more absurd,” she said, also addressing the claims she was “heartbroken” and “unable to keep a man.”

Hopefully, Pitt and Jolie can figure things out for the sake of their children.