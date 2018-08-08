Heidi Klum Shows Off Toned Legs In POV Paddleboard Video

It's one of several stunning images the blonde beauty has shared while vacationing in Italy.

Heidi Klum has taken to Instagram several times lately to do one of her followers’ favorite things – share photos of herself as she vacations. The location of her latest excursion is beautiful Italy. Included in many of the photos, videos, and stories Klum has shared is something else her followers love – images of her showing off her fit physique in a swimsuit. Wednesday morning included a video shot from Klum’s point of view as she paddleboards through the waters of Italy.

Several hours before the paddleboard video appeared in her Instagram account, Klum shared another video shot from her point of view. It showed her tan legs covered by a sheer white lacy fabric as she watched off the back of a boat that was traveling away from some stones reaching high out of the water. Her caption, “Faraglion” identified the stones as formations that can be found in many coastal regions of Italy. Erosion caused by waves gives them their unique shape.

Klum’s later video appears to be in a similar location, but this time she is traveling toward the stones instead of away from them. There also is no sign of a boat, but a board is visible, so she seems to be traveling toward them on a paddleboard. Viewers get a look at her long toned legs as she travels toward and then between two of the stones.

Buongiorno ???? A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 7, 2018 at 1:06am PDT

Monday Klum shared a beautiful video created at night. She and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz are shown kissing in the royal blue waters as Italian music plays and light in the distance creates a silhouette of their bodies as their legs kick beneath the waters. Tuesday the German-born model shared a photo of herself looking casual in a bikini with wide vertical white, yellow, and pink stripes as she relaxed on the back of a boat. Two videos of her in the water wearing the same swimsuit, which is part of her Heidi Klum Swim line of swimwear, followed. One simply showed Klum’s bikini bottoms under the water while the other showed her enjoying the fun of power scuba.

Another photo of her Italy trip didn’t include of an image of Klum at all but showed off the beauty of Italy with a shot that appeared to be taken from a balcony. It shows a table with a glass of white wine in the foreground with a view of the beach and water below, the beach dotted with beach umbrellas and the water full of boats.