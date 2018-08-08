Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima’s Relationship ‘Wasn’t Working Anymore,’ Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s breakup has been dominating the headlines this week. However, sources are revealing that nothing shocking happened to cause the split.

According to an August 8 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian is the one who ended the relationship, but there was no drama attached to her decision to call it quits with her boyfriend of nearly two years. In fact, an insider claims it was mostly due to the pair’s busy schedule.

Kourtney and Younes’ relationship “ran its course,” one source claimed, adding “Younes is working and busy and Kourtney is busy with her three children.”

Meanwhile, a second source says there was no drama involved, but that things simply were not working out in the romance any longer.

“She ended it because it just wasn’t working anymore. There wasn’t any dramatic moment.”

The same day that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s breakup was reported, the model was photographed showing off some PDA with another woman. Headlines claimed that Younes was already moving on, but he disputed those headlines via his Instagram story.

“They really want me to be the bad guy. F**k your Hollywood bulls**t (can’t have fun with your friends no more). Where are my 12 others friendssss Nice catch tho,” he wrote.

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after Kourtney Kardashian’s split with Younes Bendjima, her sister, Kim Kardashian, rushed to her side for support. Although Kim and Kourt have recently been engaged in a feud, it seems that Kim put her bad blood aside in order to be there for her older sister.

“Kim has been a shoulder to cry on for Kourtney during this difficult split with Younes, After the pictures of Younes and Jordan [Ozuna] came out, Kim has been supporting Kourtney and boosting her up,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Khloe Kardashian is also said to be there helping Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe recently went through her own relationship drama when her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her and knows how hard it can be to make difficult choices when it comes to someone you love.

“Khloe is helping Kourt too. Kourtney’s sisters are totally stepping in to make sure she stays strong and on top. It is tough times like these that the girls set aside their differences and bond together,” the insider added.

Perhaps fans will get to see Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendima’s relationship drama during the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.