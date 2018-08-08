Jennifer Garner And Violet Affleck Rescued From Kayak In Sweden

Jennifer Garner took her daughter, Violet Affleck on a fun little getaway before school starts, and somehow things went wrong.

The 13 Going On 30 actress took to Instagram to share the details of a kayaking trip in Sweden that didn’t turn out exactly how she’d planned with her 2.5 million followers.

Garner posted a beautiful photo of a kayak in Sweden at sunset, and she captioned it, “On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest…Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup. #thesunsetwasabigupside #shenevercomplained #thankyoumattias#welovedyousweden.”

During the ordeal, Garner said that her daughter never complained. Soon, the 12-year-old will be headed to middle school with an exciting and possibly embarrassing story to tell her classmates about her summer vacation. Of course, most people’s trip snafus don’t make headlines.

The 46-year-old actress and her 12-year-old daughter with actor Ben Affleck received help from a man named Mattias. In her Instagram story, Garner shared a great picture of herself with their rescuer. Across the top of the image, she wrote, “If you’ve seen my post today… This is Mattias! Our savior! Thank you, @bipsterpersson!”

The kayak rental company, Langholmen Kayak also praised Mattias. The company wrote on Instagram, “Mattias, one of the champions of the Långholmen kayak team, got a call from Jennifer Garner one evening. She was lost on the waters of Stockholm with her daughter in one of our double kayaks. Mattias got into a kayak of his own and started searching for them. Fortunately, he found them not too far away and was able to guide them back to our rental. Quite an adventure! Thank you @jennifer.garner for your visit, we hope to see you soon again!”

According to a People report, this mishap might be a case of her real-life running into storylines from her professional life. Garner is set to star in a new comedy called Camping from HBO, which will feature a married couple who’s well-planned trip goes haywire and makes them question everything they’ve ever done.

That may well have been something that went through Garner’s mind as she tried to navigate herself and her daughter around the waters in Sweden before she finally made the call for help.

Everybody ended up safe and happy in the end. Garner’s new HBO show is set to debut on Oct. 14.