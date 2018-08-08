‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Take Responsibility For Most Recent Arrest: ‘I Messed Up’

Ryan Edwards is breaking his silence, explaining what happened during his most recent encounter with the law.

As fans of the show know, the Teen Mom OG star has had a troubled past, plagued with substance abuse and getting in trouble with the law. But this time, rather than make excuses for his behavior like he usually does, Edwards is owning up to his mistakes in a recent interview with E! Online.

“I got a speeding ticket and while I was pulled over, it came up that I was in violation of my probation because the community service had not been completed.”

“I didn’t do all of it. I went to jail for not doing all of my community service. It’s not that I wasn’t taking the community service seriously, it’s just that we have so much going on, I didn’t realize the deadline had passed. It was just a misunderstanding. I thought I had more time,” he explained.

The 30-year-old then continued: “I take full accountability. I messed up, but I’ve had a chance to get organized and fix the situation.”

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Edwards was released from jail last week following his highly publicized arrest. He was being held at the Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee. The troubled star was arrested on July 23 after it was reported that Edwards was arrested for “previous charges or other reasons.” It was also stated that Edwards had a controlled substance in his possession at the time of the arrest.

A post shared by Ryan Edwards (@ryancedwards85) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Upon his release, Edwards’ first charge for possession of heroin was dropped and instead he “was given 11 months and 29 days suspended sentence” for a second count. When he was released from prison, the reality star agreed to six months of random drug testing and he must also complete six months of probation as well as five public work days by October 1.

Edward’s court hearing was also moved back from August 6 to December 3. Previously, Maci Bookout’s former flame was arrested back in March after he violated his probation from a past heroin possession charge. During that arrest, Edwards spent a week in jail before he was released.

Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, who are expecting their first child together, shocked fans when they announced that they would not be returning to Teen Mom OG next season.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict. But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it,” Standifier told E! News.

The next season of Teen Mom OG is expected to air this coming Fall.