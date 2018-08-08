‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, August 6: Emma Tells Zoe To Leave

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 6 features Liam (Scott Clifton) who was very upset with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for putting her ring on Hope’s (Annika Noelle) finger. According to She Knows Soaps, he told Steffy that that conversation should have taken place between him and Hope. Steffy made the case that the decision was made when he kissed Hope at the fashion show, but nevertheless, she was done with their relationship. Steffy had tears in her eyes when she told him that she will always love him but reminds him that she must carry on living her life.

Liam recognizes that it was selfish of him to ask her to wait while he decided which women he wanted to be with and gained insight into Steffy’s psyche. He finally understood that she was saying goodbye to their relationship, but pointed out that in the end, it should have been his decision to ask Hope to marry him.

In the meantime, Hope was gushing about what had taken place. She excitedly told her mother and showed off her engagement ring. Initially, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was delighted that her daughter was engaged to the young Spencer. But later, as the truth unfolded, she expressed concern that Steffy had put the ring on her finger and not Steffy. Hope told her mother that everything had fallen into place magically, without arguments or confrontation. Brooke told her that ultimately Liam should have decided who he was going to marry, not Steffy.

Emma confronts Thorne about hiring Zoe as a new model and asks that he reconsider. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/WX2QeRZSO1 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/dt6UAaEcXh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 6, 2018

Emma (Nia Sioux) confronted Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) about hiring Zoe (Kiara Barnes). Thorne told Emma that she would need to accept his decision and told her that she would need to leave her personal feelings aside at work. Later, Thorne told them that Zoe would be a model in Steffy’s bedroom line. Zoe exclaims that she would be a perfect fit for the lingerie wear, while Emma can only glare at her.

Alone, Emma does not beat about the bush. She tells Zoe that Xander (Adain Bradley) fled London and came to Los Angeles to be rid of her, so she expects that Zoe turns down the job. She tells her that she and Xander are dating and have kissed. Zoe downright laughs at Emma and tells her that they shared a “mature” relationship. Emma has had enough and tells Zoe, “Leave!” However, Zoe is not at all intimidated. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.