Pink Shares Health Update Following Canceled Shows As She Thanks Fans For Their Patience And Support

Pink is apologizing to fans who are upset that she wasn’t able to perform.

Earlier this week, Pink canceled her Monday, August 6 show in Australia due to illness. Clearly, the singer felt terrible about it and took to her highly-followed Instagram account to share her apologies as well as a health update for all of her concerned followers. She starts off the post by thanking fans for all of their “well wishes” for a speedy recovery before explaining everything that went down.

“On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way,” she wrote, via Instagram.

The singer then went on to say that she was discharged from the hospital and the doctor ordered her to rest in bed while getting plenty of fluids in her body. Pink told fans that since her shows are so physical, with her doing things like flipping, dancing, flying, suspending herself in a harness, and screaming her songs, she needs to be at 100 percent in order to perform, saying that fans deserve to see her at her best during a performance.

In the meantime, the songstress says that she will be drinking green tea and hanging out with her kids as she tries to kick the illness. She is expected to perform on Saturday but she also issued a warning to the paparazzi, saying she may be out and about. This warning, of course, comes after Pink canceled a show and then was photographed at the beach with her kids, despite the fact that she was under the weather.

Pre show A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 13, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

“That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.”

To end the post, Pink thanks her loyal fans and ticket holders for their compassion and support. The 38-year-old also let her fans know that rescheduled tour dates for the canceled shows are expected to be announced today.

“I also want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at St Vincent’s Hospital for taking such good care of me and getting me home to my kids,” she said.

According to her official website, it does not appear as though Pink’s canceled shows have been rescheduled.