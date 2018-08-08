‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 5 Debut Falters In The Ratings As ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dominates

One of ABC's biggest hits stumbled a bit and could not keep up with 'AGT.'

Tuesday night was huge for a number of networks as they had some brand new shows making their debut and the return of an ABC fan favorite, but the competition was stiff. ABC was hoping that Bachelor In Paradise would be able to take over the top spot in the ratings with its Season 5 debut, but it didn’t even come close. Despite being in the middle of the season, NBC was the big winner thanks to another episode of America’s Got Talent.

As reported by The Wrap, it was NBC leading the way as America’s Got Talent scored a 1.9 rating with a nine share among adults ages 18-49. They brought in a massive 10.86 million viewers for its primetime slot on Tuesday night.

Bachelor In Paradise came in second for the night, but its numbers were not the greatest for Season 5’s debut. ABC’s reality show hit scored a 1.1 rating and five share among adults ages 18-49. For its time slot, it brought in 3.80 million viewers, and that isn’t bad, but it also isn’t as good as they were hoping for.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that despite those good numbers, Bachelor In Paradise scored half a point (31 percent) lower than it did for its 2017 premiere. While it premiered on a Monday last year, the numbers for 2018 are on par with what it would normally score on a Tuesday.

ABC just didn’t have a good all-around night on Tuesday as its new series Castaways debuted in its 10 p.m. slot with a 0.7 rating and a four share. That wasn’t enough to overtake a brand new episode of Making It on NBC which scored 1.0 rating with a five share.

After the night was over, it was NBC who won the evening overall with a 1.6 rating/seven share in the most coveted of all demographics of 18-49. Even though the numbers were down for some of its shows, ABC still landed in second place for Tuesday evening with a 0.9/four share.

Telemundo came in third.

Right now, networks are just trying to finish out the summer with shows that are finishing out a season or something to fill up some time. Everything is preparing and getting ready for the busy fall season which will really get underway in September.

Despite it still being summer, the networks still want to be the top dog in the ratings, but it is hard to do that with people on vacation or just starting back to work and school. NBC’s America’s Got Talent is always going to be a big draw and it is hard to beat, especially when there isn’t much else on TV. Bachelor In Paradise is still a show that does well in the ratings, but it went against a giant on Tuesday and ABC ended up on the losing end.