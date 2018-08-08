Sofia Richie Gave Scott Disick An Ultimatum About Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Sofia Richie may be a bit worried after news that her boyfriend Scott Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, is single again hit the internet on Tuesday.

According to an August 8 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie allegedly told Scott Disick that if he is even thinking about trying to get back together with Kourtney Kardashian following her breakup with Younes Bendjima, then she wants him out of her life forever.

Sofia reportedly doesn’t want to look stupid. She knows that Scott will always love Kourtney because they share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, but she doesn’t want to be with a man who is still pining away for his ex-girlfriend.

“She understands Kourtney will forever be in his life but she wants to make the ultimatum now that he either has love for her or bust. She wants nothing to do with relationship drama, he needs to be strictly interested in her or else,” an insider revealed.

“If Scott even is entertaining getting back with Kourtney she wants to know now. She doesn’t want to be played for a fool and stringed along. She loves Scott and if he is going to play these games she is not interested in keeping the relationship going. She wants to live a life with Scott, have a future with Scott and have kids with Scott. So if he is thinking of getting back with Kourtney she wants none of it,” the source added.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim and Khloe Kardashian asked Scott Disick about getting back together with Kourtney Kardashian during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiere. Scott admitted that he was in a relationship with Sofia Richie, but claimed that he and his baby mama had said they would try to get back together when they were in their 40s.

Now that Kourtney is single again, fans are already wondering if she and Scott may discuss trying their relationship again. However, Disick has established a serious relationship with Richie. It remains to be seen whether or not he would jeopardize what he has to try again with Kardashian.

Either way, it seems fans will be seeing Kourtney and Scott’s relationship grow during the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I think you’ll see that on the season a bit, but you know we really do our best to make the kids the priority,” Kourtney previously said, adding, “I think Scott will always be family, and so we really try to have a good relationship for the kids.”