Beyonce Weighed 218 Pounds While Pregnant, Credits Vegan Diet For Weight Loss

Singer Beyonce tipped the scales at 218 pounds while pregnant with twins, and has credited a vegan diet for her post-baby weight loss.

The 5-foot-7 Beyonce admits she still hasn’t lost all the baby weight, but promised she will easily snap back into top shape once she focuses on it.

“I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir,” Bey told Vogue. “I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU [neonatal intensive care unit.”

‘I Enjoyed My Fuller Curves’

Beyonce said she had a long recovery after her latest pregnancy and learned to embrace self-love and self-care during that time. She also embraced being curvier.

After six months of post-pregnancy recuperation, the Grammy winner said she followed a vegan diet to jump-start her weight loss, but didn’t try to rush losing all the weight.

“I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks,” she recounted. “But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch.”

The wife of rap icon Jay-Z is confident that she’ll regain her fit pre-pregnancy bikini body once she puts her mind to it.

“Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into Beast Zone and work my *ss off until I have it,” she said. “But right now, my little FUPA [fat upper-pubic area] and I feel like we are meant to be.”

When Beyonce was pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy in 2012, she topped the scales at 195 pounds. The pop icon then lost 65 pounds over the course of several months by following a vegan diet and working out regularly.

Beyonce’s weight-loss workout routine combines cardio exercise, light weightlifting, squats, lunges, sprint intervals and plyometric exercises.

Another brunette beauty who credits a combination of cardio exercise and strength-training for her impressive weight loss is singer/actress Christina Milian.

Miliam, 36, recently lost some weight and is in the best shape of her life, thanks to a healthy diet and regular workouts, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

The 5-foot-2 brunette stunner said she has to follow a stricter diet and exercise more to stay slim now that she’s older.

“It’s harder to lose weight as quickly, and there are now problem areas, like the stomach,” Christina said.

Milian also lamented that she has a tendency to get back fat, but that problem seems to be under control based recent smoldering bikini selfies that spotlight her six-pack abs and enviable physique.