Selena Gomez Gives Fans A First Look At New Coach Clothing Collection

The singer's handbags, accessories, and ready-to-wear clothing items will launch later this month.

Selena Gomez is giving her social media followers a first look at her new capsule collection for Coach New York. The “Come and Get It” singer posted a new photo to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at her new campaign for the high-end brand.

In the new campaign photo, Gomez is wearing a light pink slip dress and sweater from her highly anticipated clothing line while holding an oversized, embellished burgundy Coach bag. The pop superstar revealed that her new clothing collection is set to drop in a couple weeks.

The official Coach Instagram page also posted two photos of Gomez’ new line, confirming it will launch at the end of August.

“#SelenaGomez is back with an exclusive new capsule collection of bags, accessories and––for the first time––ready-to-wear,” the Coach page announced. “The exclusive line-up of ready-to-wear and accessories launches later this month. ”

Selena Gomez has been an ambassador for Coach since 2016. Her first collection with the brand, launched last year, featured a handbag line. Gomez decided to branch out with the upcoming clothing collection, which was designed with the help of Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, according to People.

Described as a “powerful” and “feminine” collection, the line will feature sweaters, silk slips, hoodies, new handbag silhouettes, and accessories.

You can see a sneak peek of Selena Gomez’ Coach capsule collection below.

In a press release about the new line, Gomez praised the Coach team.

“I’m so proud of the collection. What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning.”

Selena Gomez is part of Coach’s recent campaign to attract a younger demographic to the company, but the 26-year-old star has long been a fan. Gomez previously told People her first major designer purchase as a young teen was from the coveted luxury brand.

“Coach was actually one of my first designer purchases,” Gomez told People Style. “Where I’m from in Texas, Coach was the must-have brand. I remember saving up with my cousin, Priscilla, to get matching wallets.”

Years before she joined the Coach team, Selena Gomez had her own fashion line for Kmart, called Dream Out Loud. The popular, affordable line was geared toward her teen fan base at the time.

Selena Gomez’ new Coach line can be pre-ordered online at Coach.com beginning on Aug. 14, and the exclusive pieces will be available in Coach retail stores starting Aug. 31.