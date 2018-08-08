‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7: James Kennedy Dishes On The Upcoming New Episodes

Fans are in for a 'spicy' new season!

James Kennedy is telling all about the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

As the cast prepared for their trip to Mexico, Kennedy spoke to OK! Magazine, via a report from All About the Real Housewives on August 8, about what fans can expect to see from the hit reality show when it returns to Bravo TV later this year.

“As far as season 7 goes, the drama just keeps on coming: new music, new friendships, heartaches – and this year I can say is going to be the spiciest season yet,” he promised.

While some of his co-stars will face heartache, Kennedy said his relationship with girlfriend Raquel is going strong and after moving in together earlier this year, they adopted a dog together.

“I’m so in love with her and I couldn’t imagine my life without her,” Kennedy gushed. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and out little puppy Graham is just the best – he’s very well behaved and he’s very handsome, and we just love him to bits!”

Also exciting for Kennedy is his blowing career. As fans well know, Kennedy is a DJ and in addition to working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, including Pump and SUR, he’s been making appearances around the country spinning tracks.

“Honestly, the feeling doesn’t [get] better,” Kennedy said of his music career. “It just drives me to make more music and DJ more events. Spinning in states all across the country has been a dream come true.”

In addition to showcasing his relationship and career on Vanderpump Rules, James Kennedy’s friendships and the end of past friends are expected to be seen as well. As fans will recall from Season 6, Kennedy’s friendship with Lala Kent came to an end last year as he got to a better place with former on-screen nemesis Jax Taylor.

Although rumors claim Kennedy and Taylor are no longer in a good place, fans will have to wait and see what happens between them as filming continues on Season 7.

While Kennedy didn’t mention any cast trips during his interview with OK! Magazine, the majority of his co-stars have confirmed that they were headed to Mexico for a group trip on Wednesday on their social media pages. As fans know, the majority of the show’s cast frequently visits Mexico for getaways during filming on their new seasons.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will premiere on Bravo TV later this year.