Meghan Markle’s First Husband, Trevor Engelson, Plans To Produce A Tell-All Comedy About Their Marriage

He joins Meghan's father, half-brother, and half-sister in a coordinated campaign to embarrass the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, plans to produce a comedy loosely based on their two-year marriage, according to The Sun. And Engelson won’t be holding anything back.

For what it’s worth, this revelation comes not from Engelson himself, but from another thorn in Meghan’s side, her half-sister Samantha Markle (who went by “Samantha Grant” until Meghan got big, go figure).

Speaking to interviewer Dan Wootton, Samantha, who is reportedly writing her own tell-all book about her half-sister, said that she’s been in contact with Engelson, and she says that Trevor tells her he’s not happy about the way Meghan treated him.

“He said he was devastated, that he felt like a piece of gum at the bottom of his shoe. He slammed Meg.”

Engelson, who works these days as a producer, skipped out on Meghan’s wedding. That’s not to say he wasn’t a bit spiteful about the whole thing: He reportedly returned her rings to her in the mail. And as for why he skipped the royal wedding: It wasn’t out of respect for Meghan, Samantha says. It was because he was trying to protect his own career.

“I think because Meg and Harry were inviting half of Hollywood to their wedding, he didn’t want to stigmatize himself or his project knowing the political pull that it would have in the industry.”

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson 'felt like gum on a shoe', claims sis https://t.co/V4qa6VK3uj pic.twitter.com/BqdXAfSey6 — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) August 4, 2018

Engelson, for his part, has vowed to keep quiet about his marriage to Meghan. But he may yet break that vow in the form of a comedy series based loosely on their relationship. It would be about a divorced American man who shares custody of a child with an American woman who married into British royalty. For what it’s worth, Meghan and Trevor didn’t have any kids.

According to an April Cosmopolitan report, Meghan and Trevor met in 2004 and then married after seven years of dating. They divorced without much fanfare two years later. And although neither has spoken publicly about the reasons for their divorce, it’s probably safe to assume that their diverging careers took a toll on their marriage. Meghan had started working on Suits by that time and spent a great deal of time filming in Canada, while Trevor remained in L.A. for his own projects.

By the way, Cosmo reported at that time that Trevor was working on a show about his marriage to Meghan, so Samantha is apparently not making this up.

Whether or not the show will actually make it to air, however, remains unclear. Wootton says that it’s being developed by Fox, but Samantha says that she’s not sure if it’s “going forward.”