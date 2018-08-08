Khloe Kardashian Shares Underwear-Clad Throwback During Pregnancy With Baby True

Fans cannot get over the Kardashian sisters’ latest Calvin Klein Campaign.

Over the past few days, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall have been sharing underwear-clad photos with their army of followers and the images have already been receiving a ton of attention. This week alone, Khloe Kardashian has already shared three photos from the shoot with the latest coming earlier today.

In this particular image, Khloe appears to be sharing a sweet bonding moment with her sister, Kendall Jenner. The ladies both sit in tree swings as they’re surrounded by a beautiful landscape of grass in what appears to be a big field. Kendall sits on one swing in jeans and a black top and she kicks her leg out and photographs her sister.

Khloe, on the other hand, leaves little to the imagination, showing off her baby bump as she swings back and forth. The mother of one looks incredible in a matching white bra and undies as she wears her short blonde locks down and poses for the camera. Khloe wears a face full of makeup along with a white cover up that falls just at her shoulders. Fittingly, Khloe captioned the photo with a little diddy.

“Kenny and Koko (and baby True) sitting in a tree.”

And within just an hour of posting the photo, KoKo’s 77 million plus followers have already given the snapshot a ton of attention with over 682,000 likes in addition to 1,300 comments and growing by the second. Some fans were quick to comment on what an amazing mother Khloe appears to be now while other fans chimed in to gush over the sweet relationship between the two sisters.

“Ya know Ms Khloe Kardashian you are such a bright human. Thank you for sharing your life with other moms/humans your a diamond for sure.”

“This is actually super adorable,” another fan wrote.

“I was thinking the other day about the way those younger sisters love you! What a blessing that is,” one more commented.

Earlier this week, Khloe stuck up for another one of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, after her breakup with Younes Bendjima. As the Inquisitr shared, Kourt pulled the plug on her relationship with Younes and shortly after, he was photographed showing off some major PDA with Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress who has previously dated Justin Bieber and Tyga.

Bendjima then made a post on his Instagram story, saying that the media is trying to make him the “bad guy” and Khloe clearly didn’t like Younes placing the blame on her sister, so she commented on one of the photos of Younes saying, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.” Burn.

Kim Kardashian also stuck up for Kourt with a comment of her own, saying “Nice pics from your boys trip.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays on E!