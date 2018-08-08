‘Bachelorette’ Stars Becca & Garrett Share Tidbits On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan,’ Joke About Her Special Move

'Bachelorette' fans will get a kick out of the fun tidbits that came from Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's visit to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen can finally talk about their engagement now that their Bachelorette finale has aired and they are doing the traditional media rounds to share fun tidbits in various interviews. Tuesday morning they did a segment on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and there were some fun moments that fans won’t want to miss.

Sophia Bush was filling in for Kelly Ripa, and she joked that she had many questions for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen. Ryan Seacrest jumped right in and one of the first questions was regarding the first impression rose Garrett received during the Bachelorette premiere.

As Bachelorette fans know, there’s a streak in place right now where the past four men who received the first impression rose also received the final rose, and all four couples are still together. Trying to become that fourth couple in a row could have felt like a lot of pressure to Yrigoyen, but luckily for him, he was clueless at the time. Garrett admitted that he hadn’t really watched the show prior to joining it and he was in disbelief that he received it that first night.

Ryan also asked about Garrett’s proposal, wondering whether Yrigoyen had memorized his speech. Garrett said he hadn’t, and admitted that he often feels as if he’s not all that articulate in being able to express himself.

While the Bachelorette winner may feel that he isn’t the best at verbalizing his thoughts, he apparently does do well with writing. Becca shared that after they got engaged, Garrett showed her the journal he’d been keeping. He had written notes about what he wanted to say in his proposal and Kufrin clearly was touched by what he’d written.

Probably the funniest moment of Becca and Garrett’s segment came when Ryan joked about Kufrin’s “special move.” This Bachelorette is hardly the first gal to do this over the years, but the show put together a montage of Becca running to her guys, jumping into their arms, and wrapping her legs around their waists. Kufrin laughed and joked that they called it the “spider monkey,” and Ryan decided he needed to demonstrate it himself.

Live with Kelly and Ryan even posted the clip of this bit to their Twitter account, and it shows Yrigoyen quickly jumping into position and Ryan running and jumping into his arms in Kufrin’s spider monkey move. Luckily, the Bachelorette star was able to get a good laugh out of it all and didn’t hesitate to poke a bit of fun at herself.

So far, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are doing well as a couple and fans are hoping they can continue the streak of successful Bachelorette couples. Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise has just started airing on ABC and spoilers regarding the next Bachelor pick should be emerging soon.