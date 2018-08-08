Mollie Tibbetts’ Brother Believes Missing Iowa Student Is Still Alive

Almost every member of Mollie's family is still seeing this as a rescue situation and not one of recovery.

It is closing in on a month since Mollie Tibbetts, a student at the University of Iowa, went missing after jogging, but her family is not giving up hope. On July 18, Tibbetts went missing after going for a jog in Brooklyn, Iowa, and no one seems to have any idea where the 20-year-old could be. Despite not being found after thousands of tips have come into police and thousands of people searching for her, Mollie’s brother has not stopped believing that she is still alive.

Tibbetts was staying in Brooklyn with her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, for the summer and when she didn’t show up for work one morning, friends knew something was wrong. Police have searched the area where she jogs and analyzed surveillance video, but there has still been no sign of her.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, Mollie’s father believes his daughter is out there somewhere and simply with someone who has gotten in over their head. He’s not the only member of the family who believes she is still alive, though, as her brother thinks she is too strong to ever give up.

On a recent episode of Dylan Howard’s All Rise podcast, Mollie’s brother Scott spoke out about her disappearance and how the family has been handling all this. Despite it being hard on them, he said, “I do believe that she’s still alive.”

University of Iowa sophomore Mollie Tibbetts, 20, was last seen on the evening of July 18, 2018 in Brooklyn, Iowa. Her family is begging for help. Can you, or someone you know, help find Mollie? #Dateline https://t.co/oDGfmgXZUE pic.twitter.com/jzDizz7D2X — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) July 31, 2018

Per Radar Online, Scott Tibbetts said that his sister is extremely strong and he knows “the attitude she has.” Scott said that it isn’t in Mollie to give up on anything in life and he doesn’t feel as if she is going to let this situation get the best of her, either.

Shortly after Mollie went missing last month, authorities interrogated a pig farmer who lives close by. In the past, that farmer had been charged with stalking his ex, but he’s denied having anything to do with the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

The Tibbetts family is happy that tips are still coming in and Scott said that he’s glad people are “keeping their eyes open. That’s the way the case is going to be solved.” While they are doing everything possible to try and solve the case, it’s hard on the family, but Scott is thankful for the help they’ve received.

“The thing that’s kept me going is the amount of support we’ve gotten from our community. “I’ve never even met them. So all the support has been absolutely incredible.”

Just one day after the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts, at least 400 people gathered outside of the family’s home to begin searching for her. Mollie’s brother Scott and her whole family are not giving up hope that she is still alive and will be returned to their loving arms at some point. As more time passes, some may begin to doubt that she is still safe somewhere, but her family is not giving up on her and they know Mollie won’t give up on coming back to them.