‘Counting On’ Star, Jeremy Vuolo, Shares Bonding Moment With Baby Felicity Over Seminary School

Jeremy Vuolo shares a sweet moment with fans on social media.

Counting On stars Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are getting used to being a family of three with baby Felicity. She was born on July 19 and they are enjoying getting to know their newborn. It looks like Jeremy is quite an on-hands kind of dad. He posted an adorable photo of himself on Instagram holding his daughter while also attending his first seminary class.

Jeremy was at home in his office, surrounded by the many books that he loves, intently watching the instructor on his laptop. The snapshot also shows Felicity appearing to be checking out the screen as well.

Jeremy has just started the fall semester at The Master’s Seminary to further his pastorate studies. He had announced in May that he was accepted into the three- or four-year program at the seminary. The main facility is based in Los Angeles, so the new dad is staying at home to take his courses, and also to spend time with his family.

Jinger Duggar was most likely the one who took the photo of her husband and baby bonding together over his studies. He has started early on in helping his wife out by sharing the responsibilities of parenthood. This gives Jinger some time for herself as well. He also appears to be taking turns getting up in the middle of the night with Felicity, as he joked about on social media right after she was born. He wrote on Instagram, “To sleep, my dear friend and faithful companion, So long. It was a good run. Fondly, Jeremy.”

Look who's joined me for OT Survey w/ Dr. Essex! Felicity's first seminary course… || @MastersSeminary || pic.twitter.com/HuPW8SJUvg — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) August 7, 2018

The reality stars seem to be quite a team together and now they have a new challenge of caring for their little one. The former soccer player does look quite relaxed in his daddy duties. He was also on hand to support Jinger while she was in labor. The birth of baby Felicity can now be seen on the TLC Go app before it airs on the network later on. It is an emotional time as the twosome welcome their first child into the world.

The Duggar son-in-law will be quite busy for the next few months. In addition to being a new daddy, he is also pastor of a church in Laredo, Texas, where he and Jinger reside. Now he is adding school to his schedule, not to mention filming some new footage for the TLC reality show.

Counting On airs on Monday nights on TLC. Jinger’s pregnancy will be highlighted, as well as other Duggar happenings.