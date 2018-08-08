Could LuAnn De Lesseps Be Fired? ‘RHONY’ Producers Might Be ‘Over Her’ After Arrest And Rehab Stints

LuAnn de Lesseps may have too much drama for Bravo.

Has LuAnn de Lesseps’ life gotten too out of control for Bravo?

According to an August 7 report from All About the Real Housewives, a couple of suspicious reports recently surfaced on Twitter, one of which suggested that the network was upset with The Real Housewives of New York City star after learning she was feeding information to a magazine.

“Bravo PR are sick of LuAnn’s sh*t too; She’s besties with a People reporter so she has everything fed to him via Bethenny right now,” a Twitter user wrote.

According to the Twitter user, de Lesseps has also gotten on the bad side of her former rep, who reportedly dropped her due to “lies,” causing her to have her co-star, Bethenny Frankel, announce her return to rehab in July.

“LuAnn’s rep dropped her because he didn’t want to be part of her lies anymore which is why Bethenny spoke to People,” the insider claimed.

As fans may recall, Bethenny released a statement to the magazine last month, revealing that LuAnn had gone back to rehab and confirming she would miss the then-upcoming filming of the Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 reunion special.

LuAnn has since completed a weeks-long stint in rehab and returned to her cabaret show, Countess and Friends.

After returning home from her second stint in rehab earlier this month, LuAnn quickly got back into the ongoing drama between her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars by commenting on Bethenny Frankel’s claim regarding Carole Radziwill being fired.

“I don’t think she left, I think there was a problem…but I know that she loved to do the show so I know she didn’t leave because she wanted to leave,” LuAnn explained, according to a report from E! News on August 5.

One day later, Radziwill reacted to her co-stars’ comment on Twitter after insisting it was her decision to leave the show after Season 10.

“I’m all good! Luann should focus on her own addictions and family problems. I wish her the best,” Carole tweeted.

Carole Radziwill announced she was leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City last month and, at the time, she said she was thrilled to be leaving her “frenemies” on the series behind as she focuses on other things.

To see more of LuAnn de Lesseps and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.