Ayesha Curry Shares New Photo Of Baby Canon, She And Hubby Steph Curry Soak Up Sweet Moments With Kids

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have family on their minds these days as they soak up special moments with Riley, Ryan, and Canon.

A little more than a month ago, NBA superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha welcomed their third child, a little boy they named Canon. Ayesha recently shared some sweet photos of the little guy as he turned a month old and now she’s just added a couple of new photos along with some sweet sentiments.

The Golden State Warriors star Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry have had a lot of family milestones to celebrate lately. In addition to welcoming Canon a few weeks early, the couple also celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in late July. In her latest Instagram post, Ayesha shared a photo of Canon sleeping on her chest and she noted that she was soaking up all of the moments she could with her little guy.

Curry said that there just isn’t enough time each day to give him all of the kisses and cuddles she has for him. Along with that, Ayesha joked about how much time is taken up with changing little Canon’s diapers, nursing him, and pumping her breastmilk for him. Fans of the Curry family clearly adored this post, as it garnered more than 420,000 likes in just nine hours or so.

It looks like Steph has had family on his mind lately as well. One of his most recent Instagram posts shared several pictures of his loved ones and he wrote a caption detailing that he needs to remind himself sometimes to cherish these moments with his wife and kids. Curry also noted that he needs to stop and smell the roses sometimes, and he added the hashtag #squad to the post.

Steph’s first photo shows Ayesha with the couple’s oldest daughter Riley, 6, and the second photo shows him with the couple’s younger daughter Ryan, 3. The third photo was one of Steph with Canon and the shot was from the baby’s one-month photo session. Just as was the case with Ayesha’s photo, Steph’s followers went wild over this one. It already has more than 740,000 likes in the day since it was first posted.

Steph and Ayesha are known for their dedication to one another and to their kids, and the couple’s social media followers love seeing regular updates of Riley, Ryan, and Canon. Little baby Canon may have been about four weeks early, but it looks like he’s doing great now and fans will be anxious to see Ayesha and Steph Curry’s next updates on him.