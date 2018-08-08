Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders Signed On For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Entertainment news site Vulture reports that Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders have signed on for the upcoming Spider-Man sequel Far From Home. The stars will both be reprising their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill respectively.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will also feature Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal who will play reportedly play the villainous Mysterio in the film. The sequel will also feature most of the original cast including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori. Tom Holland and Marisa Tomei will also be reprising their roles as well. Michael Keaton is also reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Vulture.

Not much is known about the plot of the film. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that the film might see Peter Parker/Spider-Man traveling overseas. “We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends,” Feige tells io9.

Feige has also teased about when the film takes place. During the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos wiped out nearly half of the Marvel universe with the snap of his fingers. Nick Fury and Peter Parker were among those who were disintegrated by Thanos. So it is unconfirmed whether this film will take place before or after the events of Infinity War.

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts will return to direct our friendly neighborhood hero with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley writing the script.

Far From Home is slated for a July 2019 release which is nearly two months after the currently untitled Avengers 4 film which may see the fallen characters brought back to life.

(L-R) Actors Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the Marvel Studios panel during Comic-Con International 2014 at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2014. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The film will be released by Sony who is also releasing Tom Hardy’s Venom movie this year. The film will see Hardy playing one of Spider-Man’s most notable antagonists. Unlike Homecoming and Far From Home, Venom is completely a Sony project.

Feige stated earlier this year that Hardy’s film will have no relation to the MCU or its films. Sony president Amy Pascal clarified this by stating that although it will not be part of the MCU directly, it will exist in the same world as the films, which opens up the potential for Holland to appear alongside Hardy in the future. Both actors have expressed working with each other in several interviews.

In addition to the Spidey sequel and fourth Avengers movie, 2019 will also usher in the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel. The film stars Brie Larson as the titular character alongside an impressive cast featuring Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson to play Nick Fury. The film takes place in the 1990s and will see Captain Marvel fighting off shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrulls.