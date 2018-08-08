Michelle, Jim Bob Duggar Slam Derick Dillard Over Bringing ‘Bad Press’ To Family, Per ‘Radar Online’

The TLC stars have had it with his bad behavior.

Counting On stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are reportedly fed up with Derick Dillard’s questionable social media statements and have finally taken the husband of daughter Jill Duggar to task for his actions.

Derick Dillard’s transphobic tweets have gotten him a good scolding from his Duggar in-laws, according to a story published by Radar Online.

A source exclusively spilled to the site and alleges, “Everything that Derick has said has caused the family bad press,” said the insider. The entire family, especially the famous matriarch and patriarch, have become “pi**ed off” at the waves of negativity the reality star regularly spews on his social media pages, which he has since made private, according to the Duggar source.

Dillard was fired from the family’s show, Counting On, after he slammed fellow TLC star and transgender activist Jazz Jennings after her gender confirmation surgery.

TLC released a statement regarding Dillard’s firing by stating in November of 2017, “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said via Twitter. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Jennings responded on Twitter with the following statement, “In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love.”

Dillard then took on Nate Burkus and Jeremiah Brent of the TLC series Nate & Jeremiah By Design, responding to the fact that Nate and Jeremiah are in a same-sex union. Derek noted that the couple’s show, “celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal.”

Jill Duggar responded to her husband’s statement regarding the controversy regarding Burkus and Brent by posting the following message on her Instagram.

The insider alleges that Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have tried to respect Dillard’s opinions, but have finally stepped in because, the source alleges, “they don’t like what he is doing.” The source continued to Radar the Duggars are concerned about “what he says and how he says it.”

The latest season of Counting On, which will feature the wedding of Duggar son Josiah and the births of three more Duggar grandchildren airs Mondays on TLC.