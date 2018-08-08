Donald Trump Has A ‘Gross’ Handshake According To Kathleen Turner

Describing Trump's handshake in great detail, the actress who made her claim to fame in 1980s Hollywood tells all.

Kathleen Turner — perhaps most famous for her performances in 1980s film fare such as Body Heat, Romancing the Stone, and finally Peggy Sue Got Married opposite Nicolas Cage — revealed in a recent interview with Vulture that she found Donald Trump’s signature handshake to be “gross”.

Going on to describe the President’s handshake in great detail, Turner says of Trump’s famous greeting that it’s part and parcel of an attempted bit of physical escalation, and in some cases, straight up seduction.

“He goes to shake your hand and with his index finger kind of rubs the inside of your wrist. He’s trying to do some kind of seductive intimacy move. You pull your hand away and go yuck.”

It’s not the first time that Kathleen Turner has turned on Donald Trump, a bit of friction produced by clashing political stances and ideologies. In a piece published last year by the New York Daily News, Turner shares a bit of reverie over her 2008 memoir which contains the statement that she regrets not punching former congressman Strom Thurmond in the face years ago, and that the man atop her current hit list would absolutely be the sitting President.

The article from the New York Daily News goes on to claim that Turner had researched the potential fallout from punching Donald Trump and had decided it may not be the wisest move in terms of legality or in terms of professional integrity,

“Well, let’s just suggest — I’ve looked up what certain jail times would be for different actions. Ok?” Turner said before backing away from the possibility.

“Probably not, because I’m actually non-violent… I like to think hate. You know, I have a great imagination.”

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Turner has cultivated an image of being a tough, no-nonsense woman in her appearances both on-screen and off. In her sit-down and spill with Vulture, she displayed feminist inclinations — calling out a double standard between the treatment of big-name male actors struggling with addictions or alcoholism and her own battle with rheumatoid arthritis amongst other afflictions.

Turner also reminisced about the fact that after her erotically charged appearance that shot her to stardom in 1981’s Body Heat, she was actively considered a prime target for sexual affections, allegedly from notable actors such as Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty.

“It took adjustment. You have to remember that my first big role was Body Heat, and after that I was a sexual target. I understood later, from Michael Douglas, that there was a competition between him and Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty about who would get me first. None of them did, by the by.”

Kathleen Turner has long been an advocate for social justice and civil rights causes, having participated in a cabaret show entitled “Finding My Voice” in Philadelphia last year in addition to being a vocal activist on behalf of Planned Parenthood.

Quoting the number of women dying during childbirth and the lamentable number of unplanned pregnancies ruining young lives according to the New York Daily News, Turner stated that she does not know why there is not more common ground on issues such as these.