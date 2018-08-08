Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Shares Video Of Her Complaining About Flying Coach For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Trip

Lala Kent is used to flying private.

Lala Kent and her co-stars are traveling to Mexico for Vanderpump Rules Season 7 and while she’s excited to be going away with her friends, there’s one thing she is not happy about.

In a clip shared by her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, on Instagram, Kent is seen complaining about having to fly commercial, and in coach, to her destination.

After confirming that she was excited for her getaway, Kent told Emmett, “I have to fly commercial and in coach… So, that I’m not excited for.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Kent often flies private with her movie producer boyfriend, Emmett, who charters his own plane when they fly. That said, she didn’t seem to have that option for her latest trip and the reason behind her commercial flight could be the large party she is flying with.

In addition to her co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie, and Brittany Cartwright, Kent will be joined by her Bravo TV production team, which will likely be quite large.

Earlier this week, the cast of Vanderpump Rules shared video and photos of themselves preparing for their vacation in Mexico by getting spray tans at one of their Los Angeles homes.

In another post shared by Emmett, Kent was seen sitting next to her Chanel luggage with her arms crossed and her lips pursed.

“545 am wake up. She not happy,” Emmett wrote in the image’s caption.

Randall Emmett / Instagram

While Lala Kent’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett, is not part of the Vanderpump Rules cast, the group’s trip to Mexico doesn’t seem to be a girls-only bash. Although the men of the show have remained mum in regard to the getaway, Stassi Schroeder shared an Instagram story on Tuesday that included her boyfriend, Beau Clark, in a sombrero.

Clark also confirmed he was attending the trip when he posted an image from his Los Angeles home and said he was headed to Mexico.

Kent and her co-stars have been in production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 since earlier this summer and over the weekend, they filmed scenes at Tom Tom, the latest restaurant from Lisa Vanderpump. As fans will recall from Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been hard at work with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz on the venue for over a year.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV. A premiere date has not yet been set.