James Corden Reveals Kanye West Has Canceled Carpool Karaoke Three Times, Costing ‘The Late Late Show’ $45,000

Kanye West may be on James Corden’s naughty list this year…

As fans of The Late Late Show With James Corden know, the TV personality gained a ton of fame after adding the popular segment, Carpool Karaoke, to his show. Big names like Paul McCartney, Adele, and Lady Gaga have all made appearances on the the segment, but there’s one big artist who has yet to sing alongside Corden — Kanye West.

During a recent episode of the show, Corden chatted with Kanye’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. People shares that the pair played a silly game titled “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” During the segment, Kris asked James why her son-in-law has never appeared on Carpool Karaoke and Corden opted to answer the tough question rather than fill his mouth with gross food.

“Oh, I can answer this easily. This is a great question for me. We’ve tried. He’s canceled twice. Maybe even three times.”

“He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house, and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time,'” the host continued.

Corden then went on to tell Jenner and the audience that Kanye was at least somewhat nice about the cancelations and sent him a pair of Yeezy gym shoes as an apology. But, the cancelations did come at a price, says Corden.

“And people were like, ‘Whoa, they’re so expensive.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they cost my show $45,000.’ ”

It seems as though there’s no bad blood between Corden and West and the TV personality even says that he still hopes Kanye will reconsider making an appearance on the show because it’s his dream to sing with him.

And according to E! Online, the next singer to appear on Carpool Karaoke will be newly-engaged Ariana Grande. However, the pint sized pop star didn’t leave Tuesday’s filming session unscathed. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Grande can be seen with a bandaged hand after suffering an injury while filming the segment.

It’s unclear how exactly the injury happened but Grande has been poking fun at herself on social media over the injury, even calling herself an “idiot.” But she still let her Twitter followers know that despite the injury, she still had a great time on the show!

“That was the best day ever @JKCorden thank you so much to you and your incredible crew and band and writers! sm fun. can’t wait for y’all to seeeee what we been up to,” she tweeted.

Corden shared the same sentiments as Grande, saying that this episode of Carpool Karaoke may be his favorite ever.