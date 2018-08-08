Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant With Baby #2, Adding Another ‘Fish To The Pond’

It’s official! Carrie Underwood is pregnant! This is definitely not a drill or fake news this time. The country sensation announced that she is having baby number two in a special three-part message on Instagram. She is also planning her Cry Pretty 360 tour for 2019.

Underwood has had a rough year with her accident that left her with months of recovery, but she is now back and hotter than ever. She is glowing in the video as she sat down to tell fans that she has a lot to share. Her caption reads, “Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you!” That was a huge hint of what was to come.

The “Blown Away” singer is wearing a pink leather jacket in the video as she reminds everyone that her new album comes out on September 14. She then goes on to announce that she and her team are going out on tour in 2019. She is taking along Maddie & Tae, and also the country girl trio Runaway June. Carrie expressed her excitement about bringing her friends on tour with her.

As if a new album and a future tour wasn’t enough, Carrie Underwood went on to bring her fans even more good news. She started out by telling everyone that they may be wondering why she is waiting until May of 2019 to begin her tour. Yes, there is a good reason for that. The camera then zoomed out to reveal a balloon over her head that spelled out baby. The 35-year-old expectant mom excitedly announced the news that everyone was hoping for. She is expecting her second child and she is totally thrilled about it.

“Mike, Isaiah, and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond. This has just been a dream come true with the album and with baby news, and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and we are just glad you are sharing this with us and being a part of this with us.”

Carrie and Mike’s little guy, Isaiah, is now three and will make a great big brother to his little sibling. The American Idol alum had previously mentioned how they wanted to keep their son’s life as simple and normal as possible.

Tickets for the Cry Pretty 360 tour will go on sale on August 17 at 10 a.m. When you purchase the tickets online, you will also get a copy of “Cry Pretty.”