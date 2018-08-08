‘Dancing With The Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd Just Made This Gross Admission About Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd just made this startling admission about her handsome husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, shocking fans of the sexy dance pro with his surprising hygiene habit.

Apparently, the former DWTS pro never uses soap.

“Even after training he doesn’t have BO! I’ve smelt his armpits. It is the weirdest thing. Like, I have to wear deodorant; he wears lemon spray under his arms,” she admitted in the September issue of Health Magazine.

“I’m like, ‘You’re a big dude, sweating at the gym.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know. I’ve just never used soap on my body.’ It’s strange, but I find it super sexy.”

The couple, who are parents to one son Shai, 19 months, admitted that their Instagram-perfect marriage does indeed have a few flaws.

Murgatroyd revealed that one of her biggest adjustments was the way her handsome hubby communicated with not only her but his family.

“The way he speaks. I come from a very nurturing family where we don’t raise our voices unless we’re in an argument. In his family, they raise their voice even when they’re talking lovingly to each other,” Murgatroyd quipped.

“I’m like, ‘You want to go to the movies?” ‘No.’ And I’m like, ‘Are you OK? Did I do something wrong? He’s just so, so honest. Some days I can take it. Some days I don’t want to take it. But if that’s the biggest problem that we have, we’re fine!” she revealed.

“I can be very fiery, but I’m more relaxed than my husband—let me put it that way. He’s the complete opposite of me.”

The couple first met in 2009 when Chmerkovskiy was engaged to former DWTS pro Karina Smirnoff.

“We didn’t even really talk that much. I just thought that he was this pompous Russian dude,” she said in the interview. “When I finally signed with Dancing with the Stars, that’s when I fully got to know Maks.”

The couple tied the knot in July 2017 at a Manhattan courthouse. They then had a lavish wedding several weeks later in front of 300 family and friends in Huntington, New York.

Murgatroyd has starred on the ABC series as a pro for 11 seasons and has won the Mirrorball Trophy twice. She recently starred in a national dance tour, Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential, alongside her husband and fellow DWTS alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his brother Val Chmerkovskiy.

Murgatroyd just finished filming her first starring role in the dance competition-themed film Faith, Hope & Love, due out this winter.