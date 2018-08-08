‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Scheana Marie Removes Hair Extensions, Debuts More Natural Look [Photo]

Scheana Marie's hair is much shorter than it has been in recent months.

Scheana Marie has taken out her long hair extensions and opted for a more natural look amid filming on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

On Tuesday, August 8, ahead of the cast’s upcoming group trip, Scheana teased fans on Instagram with a story confirming she was on the verge of a hair change. At the same time, she gave fans a glimpse of the hair she cut out, which was lying on the floor of a hair salon.

“Bye bye hair,” Scheana wrote as a caption for her short clip.

Hours later, while recording the latest episode of her podcast series, Scheananigans, Scheana debuted her shorter hair while joined by her co-hosts and guests. That said, she didn’t say a thing about her new hair in the clip and it is unclear what inspired her to make the change.

Although Scheana had previously been seen with hair that was shoulder length, her natural locks have grown in the months since Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and now, her hair is well past her shoulders.

In recent months, Scheana has been sporting some very long hair extensions that reached down to her behind. Now, however, she has taken on a more natural look and she looks great.

Instagram

Scheana Marie and the cast of Vanderpump Rules have been filming the seventh season of the Bravo TV reality show for the past couple of months and throughout production, Scheana has remained close to her rumored love interest, Adam Spott.

While Scheana Marie has insisted that she is single and going to remain single for the summer, rumors about her and Adam have been swirling for months and because the alleged couple spends so much time together, those rumors will likely not stop any time soon.

Earlier this year, prior to getting close to Adam, Scheana was faced with claims of a romance with Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D, and another romance with Bachelor In Paradise’s Robby Hayes.

Last week, after walking the red carpet with Adam at a handful of events, Scheana took aim at the ongoing romance rumors, explaining to her fans and followers on Twitter that just because she is photographed with someone doesn’t mean they are dating.

“I’ve learned I can’t be photographed with any guy without ‘dating’ them,” she tweeted. “Mind blowing how some ppl are just friends.”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.