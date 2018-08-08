Kym Herjavec Shares Sweet Photo Laying On The Grass With Her 3-Month-Old Twins

Kym shared a sweet new photo of her baby twins.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and new mom Kym Herjavec is giving her fans a look at how much her 3-month-old twins have grown since she welcomed her twins into the world back in April. The star shared an adorable new photo with her Instagram followers on August 7 which showed her babies, Hudson and Haven, laying with their mom and friend Carson Kressley on the grass.

The adorable upload showed Kym, Carson, Hudson, and Haven all enjoying a sweet summer’s afternoon together as they lay together on a blue and black striped blanket. Herjavec was showing off her impressive post-baby body in a leopard print long sleeve dress which she accessorized with a fedora with a black band.

The dancer could be seen lovingly gazing at her two babies, who were matching each other in white onesies as they lay next to each other but at opposite ends.

Kym was sweetly holding on to one of the baby’s hands, while Carson, who shot to fame on the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, sweetly put his hand on the other baby’s leg as they lay next to one another.

Herjavec then captioned her upload with a simple double pink heart emoji while also tagging Kressley in the photo she shared with her more than 251,000 followers on the social media site this week.

The comments section of the sweet photo was flooded with comments from fans, many who gushed over Kym and husband Robert Herjavec’s cute baby twins who will turn 4-months-old on August 23.

“What a great way to spend the afternoon,” one fan told Herjavec in the comments section, while another said to the DWTS star and new mom, “Love this. What a happy pic!” alongside an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Kym’s sweet photo with her friend Carson and her kids comes shortly after the TV personality shared a sweet message for Herjavec and her Shark Tank star and businessman husband on their wedding anniversary.

Kressley posted a snap to his Instagram account from the couple’s wedding day two years ago in 2016, where he appeared to be a part of the bridal party while posing with Kym and her bridesmaids.

“Happy Anniversary @robert_herjavec and @kymherjavec5678 – cheers to you!!!!!” he captioned the snap.

As Inquisitr previously shared, Herjavec has also been celebrating a few milestones on social media over the past few days, most recently celebrating Robert’s birthday with a sweet photo.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

Kym posted an adorable picture of herself, Robert, and their two kids online as they celebrated Robert’s birthday together wearing matching party hats.

Kym’s also been speaking out about how she’s adapting to her new life as a mom two twins, telling Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that she’s “just so happy” right now since becoming a mom.

“I was just hoping that the babies would be healthy,” the former DWTS pro then continued of her twins, “and to have two beautiful, healthy babies is the most incredible thing.”