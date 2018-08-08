Meg Ryan Stuns In A Black Bikini At 56 During Italian Vacation

Meg is showing off her bikini body on a boat.

Meg Ryan is showing off her impressive bikini body while vacationing in Italy. Just Jared shared new snaps of the 56-year-old actress showing off her toned body in a black bikini while enjoying some time in Europe as she proved that age is most definitely just a number while taking a dip in the ocean.

The star, who is a mom of two, was rocking a black bikini top in the new candid photos shared by the site as she stepped down the ladder of a boat to spend some time cooling off in the water.

Meg, who had clearly already taken the plunge in the sea as she was sporting wet hair while making her way down the steps, paired her black bikini top with knee-length swimshorts that matched her top with black and grey stripes.

Ryan was proudly showing off her toned abs in the newly published photos, as her toned middle was on full display as she cooled off in the water during her fun boat trip while vacationing with a friend in Portofino.

Just Jared also reported that Ryan was clearly making the most of her Italian vacation, as she and her friend then returned to dry land after having fun on the boat to shop and eat lunch.

And while Ryan’s proudly showing off her toned figure in a bikini, she’s revealed in the past that she works hard to stay in such great shape both physically and mentally.

Back in June, per People, Meg spoke about her self-care routine with Gwyneth Paltrow at the In Goop Health Summit in Los Angeles.

Meg confessed that she and a friend always start their mornings with what she described as “the turnout” which was inspired by the way horses are taken out from their stalls in order to graze.

“We’ll take pictures of like the crossword puzzle, the computer, the cup of coffee, the drawings, the thing, and all the ways that you’re in that part of your brain that imagines your day or your life and giving it actual time and space in the morning,” she explained of her very unique morning routine.

She then explains that she likes to take time each morning to reflect and think.

“This thing about like letting there be this little window, even if it has to be at, like, 6:30 to 8:30, I do it every day now,” Ryan continued.

Celeb Shape also reported that the actress is also dedicated to working out.

Meg makes use of “regular workout sessions” to stay fit as well as heading out for jogging and running sessions twice a day in order to keep her body toned.