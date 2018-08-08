Ashley Iaconetti Steps Out With Jared Haibon As Kevin Wendt Accuses Her Of Cheating On Him On ‘BIP’ Premiere

Kevin Wendt says Ashley cheated on him with Jared after 'The Bachelor: Winter Games.'

Ashley Iaconetti is letting her finger do the talking. The Bachelor in Paradise Paradise alum has not yet verbally responded to allegations from ex-boyfriend Kevin Wendt, who claimed she cheated on him when they were dating after meeting on The Bachelor: Winter Games, but she is flashing her engagement ring to show fans how happy she is.

On the Bachelor in Paradise premiere, Wendt revealed that Iaconetti kissed her longtime crush Jared Haibon while he was still dating her, and he made it clear he considers that cheating.

“When Ashley and I left Winter Games, I knew I wanted to marry her one day. And then all of the sudden, Jared flips the switch, and now he wants to be with her. I did try to make it work, but if you kiss another guy while you’re dating someone else, it’s cheating in my book. That really hurt me.”

Wendt, who filmed Bachelor in Paradise in June, added, “I heard through the Bachelor grapevine that Ashley and Jared are dating now.”

Earlier this summer, Iaconetti told Entertainment Tonight that she spoke to Kevin Wendt privately before going public with her romantic relationship with Jared.

“I called [Kevin] before we went public with the news and told him. He was very nice about it, totally understanding and supportive,” the ABC reality star said.

Kevin Wendt is calling out Ashley Iaconetti. https://t.co/75OFl6Bjlh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 8, 2018

Jared Haibon gave Ashley Iaconetti mixed signals for three years before they finally dated. After first meeting on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, they reunited for the ABC spinoff the following summer where Ashley cried many tears over his relationship with Caila Quinn. Haibon later went on Bachelor in Paradise Australia but couldn’t stop thinking about Iaconetti, but that was about the time that she headed to Bachelor Winter Games and began dating Wendt. It was then that Haibon opened up to Iaconetti about his feelings for her.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are now engaged after Jared popped the question while filming scenes for this season’s Bachelor in Paradise. There is no word if Kevin Wendt will confront Iaconetti this season on the ABC reality show, but it’s clear he feels burned by the Bachelor Nation beauty.

As for Haibon, he admitted on Iaconetti’s series The Story of Us that he got a wakeup call when he realized she was getting serious with Kevin and he could lose her for good, calling the revelation “a big kick in the a**.”

Wendt’s comments about Ashley Iaconetti’s “cheating” came on the same day the newly engaged couple attended ABC’s Television Critics Association event. Entertainment Tonight posted pictures of Ashley flashing her engagement ring, laughing, and hugging her fiancé Jared as they walked the red carpet at the high profile press event in California.

There is no word if Ashley and Jared will tie the knot in front of ABC’s cameras but if they do, it’s a sure bet Kevin Wendt won’t be on the guest list.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays on ABC.