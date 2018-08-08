‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star Would Rather Do This Than Confirm Engagement News

Despite wearing a huge diamond sparkler on “that finger,” this Keeping Up with the Kardashians star still will not confirm they are engaged to their longtime love.

Kris Jenner took a chance at a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and downed some pretty disgusting food instead of spilling if she and boyfriend of four years Corey Gamble are engaged.

The couple, who has been serious since November 2014, has neither confirmed nor denied they have taken the next step in their relationship.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sat down with James Corden on the August 7 episode of the late-night talk series and agreed to the game, where the penalty for refusing to answer a probing question was to eat something truly disgusting, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Jenner chose to eat dead crickets than candidly address the enormous diamond sparkler she’s been sporting on her ring finger.

When the Kardashian family matriarch was asked outright by Corden whether or not she and Gamble had become engaged, she stated, “No, I am not going to answer.”

Corden quipped that her massive diamond ring pretty much confirmed his answer, leading Jenner to let her guard down and for the talk show host to swoop in on the opportunity to explore the topic further.

“This is not the ring,” Jenner shot, before quickly realizing what she’d said.

“But there is a ring!” Corden shot back as Jenner ate more crickets.

Jenner also did not answer Corden’s question of which of her daughters she’d cut from the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians if she had to pick one.

Instead of answering, Jenner drank a sardine smoothie and washed it down with a glass of water.

“I’m not gonna turn on one of my girls,” Jenner said sweetly. “Those are my babies.”

“They would have understood,” Corden replied.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

“Trust me, they wouldn’t have understood,” Jenner quipped. “I couldn’t have gone home. I would just have to go to another city.”

Back in February of 2017, Jenner appeared on good friend Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show and opened up about her relationship, stating to the host, “He gets along really well with the kids so it’s nice.”

When the host asked Kris if she would marry again, she replied, “I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well, so I don’t know. As long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E!