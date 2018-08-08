Colton Underwood Teases PG-Rated Fantasy Suite If He’s The Next Star Of ‘The Bachelor’

The ABC reality star has tasty plans for his overnight dates should he become the franchise's next leading man.

Colton Underwood is a top contender to star on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, but the former NFL pro wouldn’t be a typical leading man on the long-running ABC dating show if he is chosen to be the next franchise star.

Underwood told TMZ if he does get the coveted role among a list of contenders that includes fan favorites Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, and even former Bachelor Ben Higgins, he will keep things clean in the Fantasy Suite. The Fantasy Suite is the overnight, camera-free accommodations The Bachelor star is given when he gets down to his final three women.

Colton Underwood would be a “trailblazer” Bachelor star. The 26-year-old has talked openly about his virginity, saying he is not waiting for marriage but for the “right heart.” But if he becomes the next Bachelor, Underwood won’t be changing his virginal status as part of his journey.

When asked by TMZ what he will do in the Fantasy Suite should he become The Bachelor, Underwood didn’t hesitate to detail his plans.

“Strawberries, whipped cream…and actually eat them. We’re gonna keep it PG, we’re just gonna have some fun and hang out. We’re actually gonna eat the strawberries and whipped cream.”

Colton Underwood didn’t get a Fantasy Suite date when he was on The Bachelorette as he was sent home just ahead of the overnights. Still, Colton already had his overnight date all planned out—and it sounds like The Bachelorette missed out. After his elimination from The Bachelorette, Underwood took to Twitter to detail his dream Fantasy Suite date, which would have included actual sleep.

“It’s too bad,” Underwood tweeted after he was sent home on The Bachelorette. “My fantasy suite date would have been SO much fun. 1. Actually eat the strawberries & whipped cream 2. Watch FRIENDS 3. Probably have a pillow fight 4. Talk about dog names 5. Sleep!”

Colton Underwood has received mixed reactions about his virginity after revealing his secret to Becca Kufrin during a one-on-one date on The Bachelorette. Underwood told Newsweek he didn’t feel he should have to publicly defend his personal decision to remain a virgin.

“It’s nothing that I should ever have to be ashamed of. I honestly learned that this year. I’m finally standing up for what I believe in…It’s my body, my choice. It’s what I decide to do with it. I’ve always said I’m waiting for the right heart, and that’s the bottom line.”

If Colton Underwood is the next Bachelor star he would dethrone Sean Lowe as the franchise’s “Virgin Bachelor.” While Lowe didn’t advertise his celibate status during his season of the ABC reality show several years ago, Us Weekly ran a cover story titled “The Virgin Bachelor,” which explained that Sean had sex in college, but later chose to devote his life to God and become celibate until marriage.

You can see Colton Underwood talking about his chaste Bachelor Fantasy Suite plans in the video below.