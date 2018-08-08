Brooke Burke Reveals Her Abs In A Bikini At 46 With Her 18-Year-Old Daughter

Brooke posed in her bikini with her two daughters.

Brooke Burke is showing off her insane abs at 46-years-old while posing in a lilac bikini alongside her 18-year-old daughter, Neriah. As Daily Mail reports, the mother/daughter duo was photographed soaking up the sun in Malibu together this week alongside Brooke’s other daughter, 11-year-old Heaven Rain, who was sporting her own bikini alongside her family members.

The site published new photos of the TV presenter posing in her fun two-piece bikini with her two daughters this week as they spent some time together by the pool.

The snaps showed Burke rocking a bright purple two-piece as she enjoyed some downtime in the sun in Malibu as she rocked the skimpy swimwear with a silver ring on the top and two on the bottoms that showed off her incredibly chiseled abs as well as her toned arms and legs.

Brooke had her long brunette hair up in a bun in the snaps while accessorizing her bikini with a silver bracelet and hoop earrings.

Another shot showed Brooke posing alongside her eldest daughter, who was matching her mom in a bikini by sporting a red two-piece with pink accents as they held hands while knee-deep in the pool water.

The site reported that the family was clearly having a pretty great time in the water, playing together on a big rainbow pool float, though Burke quickly took a dip in the pool after losing her balance.

Brooke Burke enjoys pool fun with bikini clad daughters in Malibu – Read More: https://t.co/l6LWG7iinS via @DailyMailCeleb — Red Skye Media (@RedSkyeMedia) August 7, 2018

The family’s dog also got in on the action, as Burke’s German Shepherd also cooled off by taking a dip.

The latest sweet family fun day photos by the pool come shortly after Inquisitr shared that Brooke was showing off her bikini body with her 11-year-old daughter as they took a stroll on the beach together.

The mother/daughter duo were both rocking their bikinis as they strolled hand in hand on the beach together, paddling in the sea as they walked together on the sand.

Brooke captioned the snap by telling her more than 268,000 followers on Instagram that she and Heaven Rain were enjoying a “Malibu summer” together.

Malibu Summer ????✨???? A post shared by Brooke Burke (@brookeburke) on Jun 24, 2018 at 5:07pm PDT

Burke, who split from husband David Charvet earlier this year, has been very outspoken about her passion for exercise in the past having released a number of fitness videos, which is why she’s able to show off her very impressive and toned bikini body at 46-years-old.

The former Dancing with the Stars host revealed to Fitness magazine that she does a range of different exercises to get and stay in shape, working out five days a week.

Brooke told the outlet that she does a Pilates Plus class “at least three times a week” as well as hitting the gym a couple of times every week.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

Burke revealed that she also does 15 minutes on the treadmill while walking on an incline as well as “the 45-minute head-to-toe workout I designed with trainer Gregory Joujon-Roche for one of my new DVDs.”

“I don’t think you need more than an hour to do cardio and full-body toning,” Brooke then continued. “I don’t have three hours a day to devote to my body, but I do have an hour five days a week.”