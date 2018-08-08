Kelly Clarkson Shares The Most Adorable Video Of Her 4-Year-Old Singing For Her Crush Chris Martin

Little River Rose is professing her love for Coldplay's Chris Martin in the sweetest video.

Kelly Clarkson shared the most adorable video of her 4-year-old daughter River Rose singing Coldplay’s “Yellow” after revealing her huge crush on lead singer Chris Martin. Just Jared reports that the singer and The Voice coached posted the seriously sweet clip to her Twitter page on August 7 which showed little River telling her mom that she actually wants to “kiss” Chris before then launching into the song.

“So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow,” Kelly told her 12.2 million followers on the social media site this week.

“She wants to marry the boy in the video,” Kelly continued, “which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined.”

The adorable minute-long clip Clarkson shared with her millions of followers then showed little River telling her mom that she really likes 41-year-old Chris and thinks he’s “beautiful” before she then confesses that she wants to “kiss him.”

Kelly then encouraged her firstborn to perform Coldplay’s 2000 hit “Yellow” as she filmed the moment on her camera, prompting the 4-year-old to perform an impossibly sweet version of the band’s hit as her American Idol winning mommy lovingly sang along with her.

So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined ???????? #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello pic.twitter.com/6MvgeSSVoN — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 8, 2018

Clarkson then sweetly told her daughter, who appeared to be getting ready for bed in the clip she shared, “I love that you love Chris Martin. You have good taste.”

The cute clip received a whole lot of responses from the “Miss Independent” singer’s fans as they gushed over her daughter, as well as more than 7,000 likes since she first uploaded it to her official account late on August 7.

My other little munchkin ????♥️ #RiverRose A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:20pm PDT

Earlier this year, Clarkson – who Inquisitr previously shared earlier this year will be returning to The Voice for Season 15 this autumn alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Jennifer Hudson – spoke out about her daughter, revealing that she’s very “ballsy.”

Kelly, who is also mom to 2-year-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock as well as a stepmom to Brandon’s two children from a previous relationship, spoke to People back in April about her parenting style.

She admitted that she thinks little River will go on to run a company when she’s older “because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone.”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

“I love that [River] is very bold, and she’s progressive for 3,” Kelly then continued of her young daughter earlier this year, noting that she’s raising her to be a strong woman and to not be a pushover.

“I don’t want my daughter to be a pushover when she’s older,” Clarkson told the outlet as she opened up about being a mom to her two kids. “So that’s an awesome thing, it’s an awesome aspect of her character.”