Gina Rodriguez Confirms Engagement to Joe LoCicero

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez is off the market! She chatted with E! News on Tuesday and told them that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joe LoCiccero.

“Oh, I’m stuck with that man for life, he made that so,” Rodriguez confirmed to E! News.

When asked about how LoCiccero proposed to Rodriguez, she said she wants to keep that private. “That I’m gonna keep to myself, that I don’t think I’m gonna ever share that,” Rodirguez said. “Because there’s only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure, because it’s the blessing and the curse of it, you know?”

Rodriguez also discussed how hard it can be living in the public eye and trying to keep your private things, like the proposal, private. “The blessing is that you get to do what you love every day and you have so many incredible people supporting you,” Rodriguez continued. “But then the little curse is that nothing’s a secret anymore, you don’t get to hold anything to yourself. So I’m gonna hold that one for as long as I can.”

Fans speculated that Rodriguez was engaged a few days ago thanks to social media. Rodriguez posted a photo of herself on her birthday on Instagram. “34. “They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn’t. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.” – Frida,” she captioned it. In the photo, she is smiling with her eyes closed and hands by her head and on the ring finger sits a big diamond ring.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the pair met in 2016 when LoCiccero appeared as a guest star on Jane the Virgin, they hit it off and have been dating since.

“I never was the girl that dreamt about my wedding,” Rodriguez, 34, said Tuesday in an interview. “I did always pray that I would meet a really cool partner, whether it was going to be male or female, that I was going to have somebody that was going to uplift me and support me and want me to shine and not want to take away from that but want to shine as well in their own right and I found it in Joe, and I found it on the set of Jane.”

Rodriguez will continue starring in the CW’s Jane the Virgin for the shows upcoming fifth and final season. She will also direct the premiere episode.