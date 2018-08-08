Yes, Vagina Beer is A Real Thing And It Made From The Essence Of ‘Hot Underwear Models’

A Polish brewery has finally realized their dream of making beer from the essence of women

While hops are the general staple to make beer, a multitude of natural flavorings can also be added to enhance the beverage. At the moment, there seems to be an influx of lime and other fruit-infused beer. However, a brewery in Poland has added a very special flavoring to their latest beer offering.

According to the Daily Mail, a Warsaw brewery named The Order of Yoni has made a beer flavored with the essence of a woman.

That’s right, you can now purchase vagina beer.

The Polish beer is currently available to buy and is apparently made from the “vaginal lactic acid of hot underwear models.” Without any modesty, the brewery’s website has plenty to say about their beer to potential customers.

“Imagine the woman of your dreams, your object of desire. Her charm, her sensuality, her passion. Now you can try how she tastes, feel her smell, hear her voice.”

The vagina beer first went on sale on July 28 in the Polish city of Katowice. And, for 25 zloty (approximately $US6.50), one can sample the beer. However, one of the first people to try the beer was not impressed.

“People will try it out of curiosity,” Grzegorz Majewski said. “But I don’t think it will be a regular addition on the table for beer lovers.”

Majewski also noted that one bottle of vagina beer cost roughly the same as a bottle of standard wine. As a result, this cost could prevent people from imbibing more than once.

The Order of Yoni

For those that are curious just how you go about making vagina beer, Wojtek Mann, who is the founder of the company which makes it, explains that the process uses vaginal smears. Paulina and Monika were the two models used to produce the beer and it is from them that these smears came. The lactic acid bacteria from their vaginas were then isolated in a lab in order to produce the beer and to prevent any “potentially unsavory elements.”

Once again, the beer’s website is not shy in explaining the process.

“The secret of the beer lies in her vagina. Using hi-tech microbiological techniques, we isolate, examine, and prepare lactic acid bacteria from the vagina of a unique woman.”

This new beer has been a labor of love for Wojtek Mann. According to the Daily Mail, he tried to get people to fund this project two years ago but fell significantly short of his expected outlay. Eventually, though, he managed to find an investor and the rest, as they say, is history.

Of course, this is not the first consumable product made from vaginal fluids. Cecilia Westbrook, an MD/PhD, made yogurt from her own essence according to Huffington Post. She attempted to make the special yogurt merely to see if it was feasible. Apparently, it was.

For those of you who live outside Poland and are interested in trying the Order of Yoni’s special brew, Beer Menus can point you in the right direction and provide local establishments that stock the product.