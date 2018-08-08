Watch Sri Lanka Vs. South Africa Cricket 4th ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

South Africa look to stretch their one day international cricket win streak over Sri Lanka to 11 when the two countries meet for a day-night match at Pallekele on Wednesday.

South Africa have already won their five-match one day international cricket series against host Sri Lanka with a 78-run victory on Sunday, as ESPN CricInfo recorded, but on Wednesday the Proteas will look to extend their ODI domination of the Lankans with their 11th straight win in head-to-head matches, in a day-night affair that will live stream from Kandy, Sri Lanka.

But South Africa will have to make it happen without the services of Captain Faf du Plessis, who took an injury to his right shoulder while attempting to haul in a catch in the third ODI, according to the ICC official site.

“Faf sustained an injury to one of the rotator cuff tendons in his right shoulder and will unfortunately be unavailable for the rest of the tour,” South Africa manager Mohammed Moosajee told the ICC. “He will need a rehabilitation period of up to six weeks to make a full recovery. His return date back to South Africa will be confirmed in due course.”

In the absence of du Plessis, the captain’s stripes have been handed to 25-year-old wicketkeeper Quentin de Kock, CricBuzz reports, in what is being seen as a glimpse of South Africa’s ODI future following the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fourth ODI match in the five-match series between Sri Lanka and South Africa, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time in both India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday, August 8, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

In South Africa, that start time will be 5 p.m. South Africa Standard Time, while in the United States, the live stream for nightgowls, or early risers, begins at 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and 2 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, August 8.

“To be honest, I am feeling quite nervous,” de Kock said after being named fill-in captain according to CricInfo. “It is an honor to be given this responsibility of captaining the Proteas. I want to carry on where Faf has left off and to continue with his legacy.”

J.P. Duminy would seem like the logical choice, and will lead the side for the lone T20 match that follows the ODI series. But it would appear to be de Kock who is being groomed to take over the ODI side after the World Cup.

Watch a preview of the fourth Sri Lanka vs. South Africa ODI in the video below, courtesy of The Papare.

To watch a live stream of the action in the Sri Lanka vs. South Africa fourth 2018 one-day-international cricket match in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV Xtra, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

In South Africa, the pivotal ODI match will live stream via SuperSport 2, while in Sri Lanka, Channel Eye will stream the Pallekele ODI live. Cricket fans in India may look for a live stream on the HotStar service.

Cricket fans can also open an account at Bet365, which will live stream the ODI match.