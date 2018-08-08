‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, August 7: Jack’s Stunning Confession!

Jack gives Summer shocking information about Phyllis.

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 7, brings stunning confessions in Genoa City. Jack reveals a shocking truth, and Lily turns herself in. Plus, Summer thinks she cracked the case on her mom’s one-night stand.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returned to Genoa City, and she started out by giving Neil (Kristoff St. John) some condolences and comfort over Hilary’s death. The two ended their time together with a hug and a kiss. Then, Ashley turned her sights toward work.

Ashley showed up at Jabot where she ran into Jack (Peter Bergman), and he complained about Billy (Jason Thompson) not supporting Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) through Hilary’s death. He also informed Ashley that their brother began gambling again, which didn’t surprise her at all. That made her decide to check the numbers on “Jaboat” and everything else Billy’s been doing.

When Billy arrived, she confronted him about his gambling, and he informed her that she wouldn’t be able to stop his secret project. He wanted her to trust him, and she figured the secretive situation is a risky one.

Meanwhile, Jack ran into Summer (Hunter King) at the Club and inadvertently gave her some ammunition to use in her quest to break up her mom and Billy. Jack confessed that he never stopped loving Phyllis even when they broke up. Summer encouraged Jack and told him that he’s the best man for Phyllis. Jack admitted he felt some signals from Phyllis before she took Billy back.

Summer went on a mission to figure out who her mom’s one-night stand was with, and she even took a screenshot of Phyllis’s phone to see who she’d been calling. Based on that and her discussion with Jack, Summer informed Kyle (Michael Mealor) she believed that Jack was the man who slept over with Phyllis… she’s wrong, obviously.

Finally, against both Neil and Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) wishes, Lily (Christel Khalil) hired Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to represent her, and she went and confessed running the red light to Paul (Doug Davidson). Although Michael repeatedly told her to be careful about what she said, Lily continued to say things on the record that could result in serious prison time for her depending on what happened with a trial or sentencing.

After she gave her statement, Michael shocked Lily when he informed her that her comments could cost her as much as 20 years in the state penitentiary if they end up charging her with two counts of vehicular homicide based on the information she gave them in her confession.

