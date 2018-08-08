‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot Is Heading To A New TV Series

Hedy Lamarr, a woman of Hollywood and major technological inventions, is Gadot's next heroic female character.

According to Variety, actress Gal Gadot — who portrayed Wonder Woman in the DC Universe film Wonder Woman 1984— is set to be starring in a new television series about Hedy Lamarr, cites Bustle. Lamarr was an Austrian born American movie star and inventor. She passed away at the age of 85. Also credited for partnering with composer George Antheil at the beginning of World War II to develop a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes, Lamarr is what many would call a real-life American hero. This is who the Wonder Woman actress will be slipping into the proverbial shoes of, bringing Lamarr’s story to television programming audiences.

Gal Gadot will also be executive producing the limited series about Hedy Lamarr. Although it is reported that the series does not have a network nailed down just yet, those involved are hopeful to get the show picked up. Collaborating alongside Gadot will be Sarah Treem, who many know as Showtime’s The Affair creator and showrunner. Bustle states that Treem will be both writing and executive producing the series. The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer, Warren Littlefield will also be involved in the creation of this Hedy Lamarr television series.

Lamarr’s technological contributions to World War II are argued to have been responsible for shaping some of today’s modern technology and society. Forbes recently released a February article celebrating Hedy Lamarr’s inventions in, pointing out that Lamarr had an “incredible mind” that was behind the creation of secure wifi, GPS, and Bluetooth technology.This was in part due to Lamarr and Anthiel’s concept called “frequency hopping” — a technological advancement taht helped prevent the enemy forces from blocking signals of their radio-controlled torpedoes. She was once quoted in 1990, 10 years before her passing, as saying, “The brains of people are more interesting than the looks I think.”

Movie Poster for Theatrical opening of “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” at Hunter College. Sam Aronov / Shutterstock

In Hollywood, Lamarr is well known for her roles in Oscar nominated films Algiers and Sampson and Delilah. While those were in fact regarded as important roles in Hollywood history, many would say that Lamarr’s mind was her greatest legacy. In fact, a documentary was created about her life, titled Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story. That documentary points out Lamarr’s various notebooks filled to the brim with ideas of inventions and products she wished to begin.

After playing the role of Wonder Woman, some might say it is fitting that Gadot brings Lamarr’s story to life in a television series. No network, cast (besides Gadot), or release date exist at this point, meaning fans will have to wait and see what happens with this potential series.