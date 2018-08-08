‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 8: Nikki Goes Too Far With Sharon Over Nick!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 8, bring some major changes to Genoa City as the Newmans attempt to broker peace and Billy’s big secret project comes to light.

Victor (Eric Braeden) will never forget that Nick (Joshua Morrow) ratted him out to the feds. However, he also hates that he hasn’t seen Christian since Nick won custody of the little boy. Because of that, he calls for a truce, according to She Knows Soaps. The problem is that Nick isn’t even the slightest bit interested. He has Christian, he has Dark Horse, and he’s trying to get Sharon (Sharon Case) to see reason and move away from Newman Ranch too. He doesn’t think Victor has anything he needs.

Of course, this is Victor, so he managed to gather enough dirt to bring down Nick if necessary. He won’t do that, though, if Nick simply cooperates and does precisely what Victor wants. Nick’s been there before, and he’s not too keen on going down that road again.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) decides to go to work on Sharon and get her to help push Nick into the truce with Victor. Sharon, however, hasn’t forgotten at all what Victor did to her during the custody battle using her mental illness against Nick. She has no desire to help reunite Nick and Victor. Even when Nikki mentions how a truce would make Nick less likely to want to move, Sharon’s not moved to help.

Ultimately, Nikki goes too far with Sharon and begins to feel it in terms of her MS symptoms showing up again. The stress of the custody battle and the terrible feelings of guilt she has over what happened with J.T. is causing her health to deteriorate. If she doesn’t figure something out soon, even Nate (Brooks Darnell) may not be able to help Nikki stay healthy. Somehow Nikki must reduce her stress without ending up in jail over J.T.

Finally, Billy’s (Jason Thompson) secret project begins to come to light. Pretty much everybody is worried about it. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) thinks Billy will inevitably fail as CEO of Jabot soon. Kyle sided with his aunt, Ashley. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) feels her loyalty divided between Billy and Lauren (Tracey Bregman). The only person truly on Billy’s side is Summer (Hunter King), but she has ulterior motives too.

Despite the opposition, when Billy’s plan to open 30 Jabotique stores by Christmas comes to light, it looks like the unlikely Jabot CEO may end up having a success on his hands after all.

Tune into CBS or POP to see how it all plays out in Genoa City tomorrow.