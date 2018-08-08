ABC Network Celebrates 90 Years Of Mickey Mouse

Fans of Mickey Mouse and of animated Disney films in general are getting a treat this fall.

The Disney-owned ABC network will soon be airing a two-hour-long special to tribute to Mickey Mouse just in time for the 90th birthday of the iconic Disney mascot, according to Idaho Statesman.

Mickey Mouse originally debuted in the movie Steamboat Willie, which came out on November 18, 1928. On November 4 of this year, ABC will air the special titled Mickey’s 90th Spectacular. A number of performers will also be slated to appear, though details of the roster have yet to be disclosed and are expected to be revealed in the near-future.

The special will be produced and directed by Don Mischer and will all go down at Los Angeles, California’s Shrine Auditorium.

Mickey Mouse came about as a replacement to the failed Disney character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Although Mickey Mouse first appeared in the short film Steamboat Willie, he didn’t reach iconic status until appearing in the 1940 Disney feature Fantasia, during the segment known as “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Mickey Mouse later became the first animated character to receive a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Patrons of Disney World often seek out taking pictures with Disney mascots, including Goofy, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and other iconic Disney characters, but Mickey Mouse is by and far the holy grail of Disney World photo-ops.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Mickey Mouse has been the subject of numerous video games, including Mickey Mainia: The Timeless Adventures of Mickey Mouse, Disney’s Magical Quest, Mickey Mouse: Magic Wands!, and most prominently, the Kingdom Hearts video game series, which has a new entry for the PlayStation 4 coming soon to the console, much to the delight of fans awaiting a new series for years.

Mickey Mouse has also starred in a number of television series including The Mickey Mouse Club, Disney’s House of Mouse, Mickey Mouse, and most recently Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

One of the most notable Mickey Mouse movies is the 1983 short Mickey’s Christmas Carol, which retells the classic story by Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol.

While Mickey Mouse remains the official mascot of the Disney company, his properties do not account for most of the revenue brought in by the Disney company, as Disney owns properties such as Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, and likely soon, 20th Century Fox, in a major acquisition for the company.

Disney also plans to release its own standalone streaming service, similar to Netflix, in 2019.