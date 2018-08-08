NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo Ready To Help Los Angeles Lakers Develop Lonzo Ball

Rajon Rondo is ready to help Lonzo Ball's development as much as he can.

Rajon Rondo was signed to a one-year deal by the Los Angeles Lakers in an attempt to surround LeBron James with as much talent as they possibly could. It was a move that intrigued the entire league, especially with last years No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball on the roster. Neither player is guaranteed the starting job and they will attempt to win it during training camp and preseason action.

Ball is likely going to end up being the starter, but Rondo is ready and willing to play whatever role the Lakers need from him. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Rondo said he is more than willing to help the Lakers develop Ball in whatever way he can.

“Whatever they ask me, you know, my main objective is to win. I’m ready to help develop Lonzo as much as possible. If I’m not starting and he’s starting, he’s going to be ready to go and ready for anybody that comes his way. And we’ll be ready to roll.”

He also talked about his excitement to play with the young Lakers, as well as the veterans that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have put together.

“I’m looking forward to getting together with all the young guys and even the older guys and putting our minds together to figure out the best way to get W’s.”

Last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Rondo put together an impressive all-around season. He averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. Those numbers aren’t impressive from a scoring standpoint, but Rondo will not be asked to score much with James and company.

Having a point guard with the ability to facilitate an offense like Rondo can will be a major plus for the Lakers. Ball will be able to learn a thing or two about running an offense from the veteran point guard as well.

At 32 years old, Rondo has matured in a lot of ways since his younger years. He was considered to be a cancer to locker rooms just a few short years ago. Now, he is looking forward to being a veteran leader and a mentor to young players.

Los Angeles is going to have a tough time winning this season in the Western Conference. While they are likely going to be a playoff team, contending with the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will not be easy.

Expect to hear about Rondo being a top-notch team player and helping Rondo as much as possible. He will still push for the starting job, but regardless of the outcome of that competition, Rondo sounds willing to help the young guard as much as possible.