‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Norman Reedus Teases An Epic Scene Involving Daryl Dixon And Rick Grimes

According to Norman Reedus, Episode 4 of Season 9 of 'The Walking Dead' will contain an 'epic' scene between Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon

There is no denying there are some pretty awesome pairings in AMC’s zombie series, The Walking Dead. While fans might argue over which pairings they prefer, the vast majority would likely place the bromance between Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon in their top five list. Now, Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, has just teased fans about an upcoming scene in Season 9.

According to Metro, Norman as revealed that there will be a scene involving Rick and Daryl that occurs in the fourth episode of Season 9 of The Walking Dead that is pretty awesome.

“Episode 4 of this season was one that Andy and I had a scene that was f*cking epic,” Reedus said.

Andy, of course, is Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead. However, fans also need to be aware that this answer was given when Norman was asked at the recent San Diego Comic-Con which scene was the “most challenging” for him in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

So, while he may consider it an “epic” scene, it might also be somewhat emotionally-charged. This is especially the case when you consider the fact that Andrew Lincoln is leaving The Walking Dead in Season 9 and is likely only going to appear in half of the episodes. If you make the assumption that Rick will only appear in the first half of the season, then Episode 4 is already halfway through Rick’s final episodes and the scene might be harrowing as well as epic.

AMC

Norman Reedus stopped short of elaborating on what the scene was about, but many fans are already trying to work out just what the scene might involve. Considering how close Rick and Daryl have become, this scene could certainly be emotionally driven. Although, Norman Reedus did offer up to fans the fact that the scene could have gone in many different directions but, regardless, he and Andrew Lincoln were very proud of the scene.

“It was really well-written and we worked on it, and we really fine-tuned it and got it to a place where it became sort of effortless. It could’ve gone in so many different directions, but I think both of us are really proud of that.”

Of course, regardless of what Norman Reedus has said, fans will just have to wait until October when Season 9 of The Walking Dead premieres to find out just how epic this scene really is.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.