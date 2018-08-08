‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan & Abby’s Baby Talk, Eli & Lani Kiss

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of hard conversations to be had in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will open up to Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) about what he expects when their child is born. Stefan will tell Abby that he wants to be a part of their child’s life, although Abigail will likely want nothing to do with Stefan, and is planning to raise the baby with her husband, and Stefan’s brother, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

As many fans will remember, the baby Abby is carrying actually belongs to Chad. However, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) decided to switch the DNA test results as a way to hurt both Stefan and Abigail for sending her to prison for a crime she did not commit.

Meanwhile, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) are still mourning the death of their son, David Abraham. The two will return to work this week after a very difficult time in their lives, and Days of Our Lives fans will see that they are still struggling to try to get through it all.

During an emotional moment between the pair, Eli will kiss Lani. Although they’ve never really had much of a romantic relationship, it seems that fans may see them come together as more than just friends following the loss of their child. Really, they are the only ones who can understand the pain that the other person is going through, and leaning on one another during the crisis may lead to a new romance between them.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) rushes to see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and tell her that he remembers everything that happened the night of the fire at the cabin. Although Ben wasn’t sure if he actually started the fire or not, it seems that he is now confident that he did not start the fire, and Ciara will likely be torn between her feelings for him and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) because of it.

Days of Our Lives viewers will also witness Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) try to talk Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) into recommending that Ben be re-admitted into the mental hospital that he just recently was released from. Hope wants to keep Ben away from her daughter, Ciara, and believes that Marlena is her best chance to do so.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.