NFL Rumors: Indianapolis Colts’ QB Andrew Luck Had Doubts About His Future

Andrew Luck had his own doubts about his NFL future due to his shoulder injury.

Andrew Luck is back on the field flinging footballs everywhere in training camp for the Indianapolis Colts. Things could not be looking better for the star quarterback, especially after all of the rumors this offseason that the former Stanford superstar could end up losing his career due to the injury.

While many fans don’t think that his injury being potentially career-ending was a real thing, Luck actually admitted that he had his own doubts about his future in the NFL once or twice throughout the process in an interview with ESPN’s Mike Wells.

“There were one or two moments where I wondered if I am ever going to be able to do this again. Certainly this [preseason opener at Seattle on Thursday] isn’t what I’ve been working toward the whole time, but sort of in the same vein it is another step in this journey and one that is sort of about the next one right now. That’s really exciting and that’s fun.”

Fans in Indianapolis are finally feeling like their team could get back to contention. Just a few short years ago, Luck led the Colts to the AFC Championship Game. They ended up getting blown out by the New England Patriots, but Indianapolis was considered to be a borderline elite team.

Since then, things have spiraled downhill. Luck’s injuries have been a big part of it, but former head coach Chuck Pagano didn’t help. He was finally relieved of his head coaching duties this offseason.

Great to have you back, Andrew Luck ???? pic.twitter.com/2LVRi6LVnM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2018

Jim Irsay and Chris Ballard went out and hired Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Frank Reich to be their new head coach. Reich brings a much more advanced offensive system that will help Luck in a big way. It may even help Luck reach his full potential, which would take the Colts back into the playoffs.

Looking ahead to the 2018 NFL season, there are quite a few differing opinions on what to expect for Luck. Some think he will bounce back with a huge season, while others think he will struggle mightily.

Indianapolis may not make a big leap back into the playoffs this season, but they are heading in the right direction. Luck and Reich together will be a match made in heaven.

Expect to see Luck come out with a chip on his shoulder, no pun intended, looking to prove that he is still a star quarterback. He will bring excitement back to the city of Indianapolis as well.

Things are finally heading back in the right direction for a franchise that has been through a lot of disappointment over the last few years.